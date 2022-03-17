ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Sexual assault suspect arrested, CSPD seeking potential victims

By Anissa Connell
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RG3Ox_0eiGenyy00

The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested 39-year-old Leo Marcus Henry Sterling for three counts of sexual assault that took place in Colorado Springs.

In April of 2021, CSPD initiated a criminal investigation into a reported sexual assault.

During the investigation, Sterling was identified as the suspect and three more victims were discovered. It was learned that the sexual assaults occurred between May 2020 and Feb. 2022.

Sterling, formerly known as Rashad Faheem Cousin was also identified as a suspect in an additional sexual assault that took place in Aurora, Colorado.

Throughout his military career from 2003 to 2015, Sterling was stationed at various locations across the United States and may be responsible for similar incidents in other states, on the front range and in Colorado Springs.

Sterling remains in custody at the El Paso County Jail.

CSPD detectives are looking for more information, including unreported incidents.

Anyone who has further information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Sterling, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Police#Roku#Firetv#Appletv#Android Tv
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy