Celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion opens up to Dua Lipa about being labelled ‘aggressive’

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being labelled “aggressive”.

The rapper – real name is Megan Pete – featured on Dua Lipa ’s At Your Service podcast and the two discussed the backlash she experienced after advocating for the “Protect Black Women” movement.

“[Black women] are so written off as just a group of people who are super strong, rarely do people ever check on us, rarely do people treat us like we’re soft,” Megan Thee Stallion explained.

In July 2020, the rapper was allegedly shot at a party , prompting a slew of memes which poked fun at the situation. She explained that “people didn’t make a big deal” because they “thought I was strong”.

“They didn’t treat me like I was just a fragile being like how they would do other women,” she said.

Since then, she says she’s tried to do everything she can in order to use her platform to “voice how [Black women] need to be protected and respected and loved”.

However, she added that when she began sharing this, her comments were met with a mixed response.

“It became something that people felt like was controversial,” she said.

“I can’t believe you all would even take it as something that I’m saying that’s aggressive. But, because I’m a Black woman and I’m demanding something – I’m ‘aggressive’,” added the rapper.

She concluded: “Me asking for my respect and to be protected shouldn’t be something that scares people.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have just released a new collaborative single “Sweetest Pie”.

Comments / 40

H.Y.O.N
2d ago

🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢 on everything she spewed. ... she is a mean girl who is widely known as an even meaner drunk....this is propaganda and can be debunk with research. not all black women are treated poorly..not all black wen are aggressive.... she needs to speak for herself and look inward at the poor decisions she has made over the years.

Reply(10)
11
MissMurrca
1d ago

It's true. Other races of women are seen as feminine and soft while we are written off. Its not our fault that the only images portrayed of us in movies, commercials, videos, and the news is hard and strong. We are so many other things. There is a space for every last one of our emotions. People are going to say what they want anyway, babygirl so keep being authentic.

Reply(2)
8
frankly speaking
2d ago

It's OK to be aggressive, just not OVERLY aggressive bc that can hurt ur brand and ur business. She may be well off but in the business she's in, she'll still have to network and stay on the good side of powerful ppl to maintain her "importance" in the industry. Remember what they say abt how u treat ppl on ur way to the top; you'll definitely see them on your fall from grace.

Reply(1)
6
The Independent

The Independent

