This Is The Best Irish Pub In North Carolina

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of states with great Irish pubs, your first thought probably isn't North Carolina. However, just because the Tar Heel State is in the heart of the South doesn't mean it can't churn out some amazing pubs .

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best Irish pubs in each state, including one Charlotte locale that took the top spot for North Carolina. According to the site:

"There's not much better than cozying up in a proper Irish pub with a pint of Guinness or Irish coffee on a chilly day. The best Irish pubs offer a civilized noise level, show local sports (but aren't sports bars), serve a nice bit of pub food, and are the kind of place you could take your parents or meet your friend – or meet new friends – on a Saturday night."

So which Irish pub was named the best in North Carolina?

Tyber Creek Pub

Located in Charlotte, Tyber Creek Pub brings the spirit of Ireland to the Queen City with its traditional Irish fare. Tyber Creek Pub is located at 1933 South Boulevard in Charlotte.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"This is the kind of bar you wander into for a beer — and their perfectly poured Guinness is worth wandering in for — and staying all night. Try a game of cornhole after snack on a shepherd's pie empanada."

