ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Reach Goal Of Raising $30 Million For Ukraine: ‘Our Work Is Not Done’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y4rPi_0eiGeFAO00
Splashnews

The couple promised to continue their hard work to help Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion into their home country.

Mila Kunis, 38, and her husband Ashton Kutcher, 44, were proud to announce that they’d reached their goal of raising $30 million to aid Ukraine, as Russian forces attack the country. The couple were extremely thankful in the video message, pledging to dedicate whatever further support they get on the GoFundMe to continue helping Ukrainians tweeted out on Thursday March 17.

Mila began the video update by telling their fans that the couple were thankful for all the people who have offered support. “We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the support, and while this is far from a salve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty,” she said, before Ashton discussed future plans.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Punk’d star ensured that further donations would continue to be dedicated to help Ukrainians. “Our work is not done. We’re gonna do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as a part of this campaign finds the maximum impact with those in need,” he said. “As funding continues to come in, we’re going to treat every dollar as if it’s being donated out of our pocket: with respect and honor for the work that went into earning it, with the intent of love for which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximized for positive outcome for others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkbLq_0eiGeFAO00
Ashton and Mila announced that they were raising their goal to $40 million to further help Ukrainians in need. (Splashnews)

The couple had announced that they were beginning the fundraiser on March 3, a little over a week Russia had invaded Mila’s home country of Ukraine. The pair pledged to match donations up to $3 million, a goal which was quickly met. After the announcement that they’d passed the goal, the couple announced that they’d be raising their goal to $40 million, as people have continued to donate. In an update shortly after announcing the fund, the pair also spoke to the founders of Airbnb.org and Flexport.org to tell donors how their money was being used to aid Ukrainians.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Beast

Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Why Mila Kunis, a Ukrainian immigrant, used to tell people she was Russian before the invasion: 'Everything's changed'

Mila Kunis is opening up about the emotional toll recent events in Ukraine have taken on her. In a candid interview with Maria Shriver, the actress and activist spoke at length about the newfound pride she’s gained as a Ukrainian immigrant herself, why she’s making it a point to tell her kids they’re “half Ukrainian and half American” and why it’s important for Americans to separate the Russian people from those in power.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum Reveal They 1st Met When Daughters Had Fight At School

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum first met at a birthday party but reunited years later ‘through drama in the principal’s office,’ they revealed in a new interview. Sandra Bullock, 57, and Channing Tatum, 41, are thinking back to a time when they were brought together through a school incident involving their daughters. The actress and actor, who co-star together in the new film, The Lost City, admitted that after initially meeting at a birthday party, they reunited years later after Laila Bullock and Everly Tatum got into a big fight at pre-school. According to them, the girls got into the scuffle and wanted to prove who the “alpha” in the friendship was.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s Relationship, From First Love To Co-Parenting

The gorgeous stars were Hollywood’s It couple until they split after seven years of marriage. Find out all about their relationship here!. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe may not be a hot item anymore — but they are certainly still hot Hollywood heavyweights. After playing boarding school lovers in the 1999 teen cult classic Cruel Intentions, the famous exes have gone on to carve their own enviable paths in Tinseltown. Reese took home a Best Actress Oscar in 2006 for her role as June Carter in Walk the Line, and has since produced award-winning TV shows like Big Little Lies. Ryan has become somewhat of an action star and a funnyman, as he can currently be seen in Will Forte’s MacGruber.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Charity#Ukrainians#Russian#Punk
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson inundated with support after sharing emotional update

Sarah Ferguson has endured a heartbreaking few days as she journeyed to Ukraine and Poland to see first-hand the effect of Russia's invasion. The Duchess of York has been in Ukraine and Poland and on Friday met with refugees who had fled to towns in Poland like Rudy and Kuznia Raciborska, areas that she admitted she'd "known and loved" since the founding of her charity, Sarah's Trust. Sarah shared several photos of her meeting women and children who fled the country, and she sweetly embraced some of the children in the snaps.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Dad Starts Ukrainian Relief Charity After ‘DWTS’ Star Escapes Invaded Country

Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Baranova27’ charity has raised nearly $120,000 that is being used to ship more than 130,000 pounds of donated goods to Ukraine. Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 42, fled Ukraine following the horrific invasion by Russia on February 22. And one day after Maksim arrived safely back in the United States to be with his wife Peta Murgatroyd, 35, and 5-year-old son, Shai Aleksander, Maksim’s Ukrainian-born father Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy, started Ukrainian relief charity Baranova27 to help those being affected by the horrific war that is still going on. Since its inception on March 3, the Chmerkovskiy family’s organization has raised nearly $120,000 which is being used to send more than 135,000 pounds of goods to Ukraine!
CHARITIES
The Independent

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Vladimir Putin to ‘stop this war’

Arnold Schwarzenegger has pleaded for Vladimir Putin to “stop this war” between Russia and Ukraine.In a lengthy nine-minute video posted to his Twitter account, the actor and former Governor of California outlined his history with Russia, his views on the conflict and the need for it to stop.Near the end of the video, he directly addresses Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia. He says: “To President Putin, I say: You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war.”Schwarzenegger, who was the first Western film star to make a film in Moscow with Red Heat...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
160K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy