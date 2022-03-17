ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheel Pros to Serve as Primary Partner of Ty Majeski's No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wheel Pros has partnered with ThorSport Racing to serve as the primary partner on the No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. “We are thrilled to partner...

speedwaydigest.com

Speedway Digest

NASCAR Cup practice predictive of pack racing at Atlanta on Sunday

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice answered a lot of questions about the nature of racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With NASCAR’s superspeedway competition package in place for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the 1.54-mile track (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)., Cup drivers quickly gravitated toward drafting in large, organized packs.
ATLANTA, GA
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited Is an Absolute Beast In the Snow

The new 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited is a full-size pickup with luxury. For the redesigned model, Toyota took the truck further than ever before. Recently, a reviewer from Edmunds got the chance to drive one off-road in the snowy mountains of Colorado. This type of test is a bit more interesting for a pickup than those who operate it on the sunny California highway. How did the Tundra fare during these tests? Well, let’s just say the 2022 Toyota Tundra Limited with the TRD Off-Road package is an absolute beast in the snow.
MotorBiscuit

Is the $66,805 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro a Ripoff?

2022 is the first year of the third-generation Toyota Tundra. The all-new TRD Pro trim of this pickup truck also has an all-new price: $66,805. That’s $17k more than 2021’s model and nearly equal to the Ford Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX. So is it worth it?. What...
BUYING CARS
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Atlanta Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway ... In 152 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and three pole awards, including Kevin Harvick's emotional victory on March 11, 2001. Dale Earnhardt won eight times at the Hampton, Ga.-based track under the RCR banner. Additionally, RCR boasts 29 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and RCR-prepared Chevrolets have led 2,955 laps at the ultra-fast, 1.54-mile oval. Richard Childress, a former driver on NASCAR's senior circuit, recorded his best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, ninth, in the Atlanta Journal 500 on Nov. 2, 1980.
ATLANTA, GA
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Tundra Models Are the Only Trucks Staying Afloat

Brace yourselves. There’s a storm coming in. Perhaps you can hunker down in the Toyota Tundra, as it’s the only truck without declining sales. Inflation, the semiconductor shortage, and other supply issues might be causing other pickup trucks like the Ford F-150 to sink. Why is the 2022 Toyota Tundra still going strong?
CARS
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

- Practice; Due to inclement weather in the greater Atlanta area on Friday afternoon. Friday’s previously scheduled 50-minute practice session would be cancelled. With the new track configuration taken place since the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) last visit to Atlanta. NASCAR would opt for the cancellation of Saturday morning’s qualifying session as well replacing it with a 40-practice session instead.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Event Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. - Clean and Sharp: Alsco Uniforms will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This marks a reunion as Dillon has represented the Alsco Uniforms brand in past Xfinity Series events. Alsco Uniforms now provides Petty GMS with clean uniforms, floor mats, first aid kits, and restroom supplies each week, ensuring the shop is safe and clean.
ATLANTA, GA
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Latest Racy TRD Model Designed For Paralympic Athletes

Toyota USA has a long-standing partnership with the US Paralympic team. For the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games, the local arm of the Japanese company is looking to double down on its commitment. Earlier this year, it dedicated two of the first Toyota Tundra units for an auction to raise funds for its US Paralympic fund. VIN 001 and 002, which took to the block at this year's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, landed up fetching a pretty $1.25 million.
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Herbst and Sieg Post Top 10 Runs

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang -- YOU FINISHED 4TH BUT YOU DON’T LOOK TOO HAPPY. “Yeah, it’s more disgust to be honest with you. I mean, this is a top five race team week in and week out and we didn’t execute at all on my end – on either end of the race team today – but we got lucky and got another top five finish, which we needed. We didn’t get any stage points, so that hurt us, but, like I said, we worked hard so we’re proud of that on the 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang, but we’ve got to clean some things up if we want to go win some races.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Rob Sears Ready to Establish Himself As A Contender in Stafford's Street Stock Division

Hard work, perseverance, and family are all qualities that embody Stafford Speedway Street Stock driver Rob Sears. After racing a partial schedule from 2015-2019, Sears took a year off from racing in 2020 to regroup before getting back behind the wheel of his #44 R & B Landscaping Chevrolet in 2021. The 2021 season marked the first time in his Stafford career that he ran a full schedule and with the experience he gained, he is looking for bigger and better things for the 2022 season.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Tickets on sale for Texas NHRA FallNationals

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 37th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, which takes place Oct. 13-16 at historic Texas Motorplex and serves as the fourth race in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship. This race, which has a storied history of nearly four...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Rallying Rosenqvist Powers to NTT P1 Award at Texas

No driver in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES looked to put last season into the rear-view mirror more than Felix Rosenqvist. Winning the NTT P1 Award for the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway is helping his challenging 2021 disappear toward the vanishing point. Rosenqvist, who finished a disappointing 21st in...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

