Wheel Pros to Serve as Primary Partner of Ty Majeski's No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang -- YOU FINISHED 4TH BUT YOU DON’T LOOK TOO HAPPY. “Yeah, it’s more disgust to be honest with you. I mean, this is a top five race team week in and week out and we didn’t execute at all on my end – on either end of the race team today – but we got lucky and got another top five finish, which we needed. We didn’t get any stage points, so that hurt us, but, like I said, we worked hard so we’re proud of that on the 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang, but we’ve got to clean some things up if we want to go win some races.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO