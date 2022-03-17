Wheel Pros to Serve as Primary Partner of Ty Majeski's No. 66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

Richard Childress Racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway ... In 152 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has earned nine wins and three pole awards, including Kevin Harvick's emotional victory on March 11, 2001. Dale Earnhardt won eight times at the Hampton, Ga.-based track under the RCR banner. Additionally, RCR boasts 29 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and RCR-prepared Chevrolets have led 2,955 laps at the ultra-fast, 1.54-mile oval. Richard Childress, a former driver on NASCAR's senior circuit, recorded his best finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway, ninth, in the Atlanta Journal 500 on Nov. 2, 1980.
