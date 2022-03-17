ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys release OL La’el Collins for more salary cap relief

By SCHUYLER DIXON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwWuG_0eiGdyTw00
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2021, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' La'el Collins walks off the field during a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Dallas Cowboys are releasing right tackle La'el Collins in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense, a person with knowledge of the decision said Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The Dallas Cowboys released right tackle La’el Collins on Thursday in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense.

Collins is being designated as a post-June 1 cut to save more money under the salary cap this year. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season.

Two days after defensive end Randy Gregory chose Denver over Dallas in free agency, the Cowboys re-signed another pass rusher they drafted in Dorance Armstrong. The four-year veteran is coming back on a two-year deal.

The release of the 29-year-old Collins comes five days after the Cowboys traded receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for cap relief. Dallas is moving on from three offensive starters after not re-signing left guard Connor Williams, who is headed to Miami.

Collins became a starter during his rookie season in 2015 after signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. The former LSU player was expected to be a high pick, but his name surfaced just before the draft in the police investigation of a woman’s death. Collins was quickly cleared.

The final two seasons in Dallas for Collins were rough. He didn’t play at all in 2020 because of hip surgery. Last year, he got a five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Collins sued the league with two games remaining on the suspension, and court documents in the lawsuit revealed that the NFL accused him of bribing a drug-testing official. Collins’ agent strongly denied the allegations.

After serving the entire suspension, Collins didn’t immediately get his job back. The Cowboys stayed with another undrafted player in Terence Steele, although Collins eventually did start again. Steele is expected to replace him again.

Collins had three years left on a $50 million, five-year extension signed in 2019. It was his third contract with the Cowboys. Collins started 71 of 74 games for Dallas, including 47 of 48 regular-season games from 2017-19 before hip surgery.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cowboys replace Amari Cooper in incredibly uninspiring fashion

The Dallas Cowboys may have traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, but they brought in a receiver from the AFC North to bolster their depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys were in a cap crunch entering the 2022 league year, meaning they had to part ways with some contracts to free up space. One of those players was wide receiver Amari Cooper, who the team traded to the Cleveland Browns for multiple draft picks. The Cowboys addressed the position on Friday, but was it a caliber of player to replace Cooper’s production?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Ol#Lsu
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
On3.com

Report: Dallas Cowboys agree to contract with familiar linebacker

The Dallas Cowboys have brought back one of their own. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys have agreed to a new contract with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who explored the open market once NFL free agency opened this week. “Source: The #Cowboys have agreed to terms on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers mock draft 5.0: Post Davante Adams trade edition

The Green Bay Packers acquired the 22nd and 53rd overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft by trading star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. With the trade, Brian Gutekunst now has four picks in the Top 60 and five in the Top 100. Let’s take a look at how the draft could unfold for the Packers with two new picks at their disposal.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Seahawks, Giants, Jets among teams with work to do

The start of the NFL league year gives team-builders a chance to hit the reset button. While free agency provides teams with "right now" solutions, the draft gives general managers and coaches an opportunity to build a fiscally responsible roster by utilizing a "draft-and-develop" model that provides long-term stability — if the team nails its draft picks.
NFL
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL
NBC Sports

Reddick ‘just getting started’ as NFL pass rusher

Haason Reddick couldn’t help but grin during his press conference on Thursday as he was introduced for the first time as a Philadelphia Eagle. The local product is thrilled to be home in Philly where he belongs. Now we just have to figure out where he belongs on the...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears to Sign Justin Jones After Larry Ogunjobi Fails Physical

Report: Bears to sign DT Justin Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Moments after Ryan Poles announced they would not sign Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical, the Bears reportedly reached an agreement with a new free agent defensive tackle. The Chargers drafted Jones in the third round...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

811K+
Followers
406K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy