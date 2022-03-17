Cascades Academy & Four Local Nonprofits form Partnerships with Education, Outreach & Social Responsibility in Mind
Cascades Academy, a local pre-kindergarten through 12th grade independent school, is excited to come together with four local nonprofits to pursue partnership opportunities focused on education, outreach and social responsibility. The school has worked informally with The Latino Community Association (LCA), Ten Friends Project, the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council...cascadebusnews.com
Comments / 0