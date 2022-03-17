ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Rocky Boots joins Jeb Burton and Our Motorsports

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago

Rocky Boots will join Our Motorsports for the 2022 NASCAR season as a sponsor of Jeb Burton and the No. 27 Chevrolet. Rocky Boots has been a partner of Burton since 2018 and will be a primary partner at Richmond...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Cup practice predictive of pack racing at Atlanta on Sunday

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice answered a lot of questions about the nature of racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With NASCAR’s superspeedway competition package in place for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the 1.54-mile track (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)., Cup drivers quickly gravitated toward drafting in large, organized packs.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Event Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. - Clean and Sharp: Alsco Uniforms will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This marks a reunion as Dillon has represented the Alsco Uniforms brand in past Xfinity Series events. Alsco Uniforms now provides Petty GMS with clean uniforms, floor mats, first aid kits, and restroom supplies each week, ensuring the shop is safe and clean.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing and Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

- Practice; Due to inclement weather in the greater Atlanta area on Friday afternoon. Friday’s previously scheduled 50-minute practice session would be cancelled. With the new track configuration taken place since the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) last visit to Atlanta. NASCAR would opt for the cancellation of Saturday morning’s qualifying session as well replacing it with a 40-practice session instead.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Burton Fourth Fastest in Wild AMS Practice Session

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang posted the fourth-best time in Saturday’s practice session on the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. Drivers, Burton included, used terms like “insane” and “wild” and “crazy” to describe the action on the track that has seen the banking in the turns increased from 24 to 28 degrees while the width of the surface has been reduced from 55 to 40 feet in the turns and 42 feet on the backstretch. The frontstretch has been widened to 61.5 feet.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeb Burton
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Herbst and Sieg Post Top 10 Runs

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang -- YOU FINISHED 4TH BUT YOU DON’T LOOK TOO HAPPY. “Yeah, it’s more disgust to be honest with you. I mean, this is a top five race team week in and week out and we didn’t execute at all on my end – on either end of the race team today – but we got lucky and got another top five finish, which we needed. We didn’t get any stage points, so that hurt us, but, like I said, we worked hard so we’re proud of that on the 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang, but we’ve got to clean some things up if we want to go win some races.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Rosenqvist Edges McLaughlin for Xpel 375 Pole

Felix Rosenqvist posted a fast lap early on in qualifying and then had to outlast a valiant charge from the 27th and final car on the track to earn the pole position for Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. The driver of the No. 7...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Are you ready for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals?

Drag racing’s ultimate thrill ride returns to the entertainment capital of the world, as the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals are set to take place April 1-3 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The incredible thrill of four 11,000-horsepower nitro-burning machines powering down the dragstrip simultaneously is a thrill...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Boots#Richmond Raceway#Vp Brand Gm
Speedway Digest

Heim Drives to First Truck Series Victory in Home Race

Corey Heim drove past teammate Chandler Smith on the final lap to win the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Toyota development driver from nearby Marietta, Georgia won his first Truck Series race in his fifth career start. Ty Majeski also continued his strong run of top-10 finishes to start the season, coming home a career-best third.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Double V Racing signs Patrick Schober for the 2022 NWES season

After a very positive debut season in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Italian team Double V Racing is poised to take the next step with the addition of young Austrian talent Patrick Schober. The reigning Austrian Formula 4 champion, nicknamed “Young Gun”, will pilot the back-and-yellow #27 Ford Mustang in EuroNASCAR 2, competing for the Rookie Trophy and the overall classification.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

McCumbee, No. 40 Mustang Hang on to Win Alan Jay Automotive Network 120

Chad McCumbee had two laps left to turn his lead into victory. He made the most of every turn. Leading the Grand Sport (GS) class and the overall race when it restarted with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left, McCumbee held off a challenge from Trent Hindman to win the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120, the two-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge event Thursday at Sebring International Raceway.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Ross Chastain Press Conference Transcript

YOU DID THE TEST HERE AND YOU WERE JUST ON THE TRACK IN A TRUCK. IS IT WHAT YOU EXPECTED?. “Yeah, there were some differences. They smoothed out a lot of the issues that they had. The truck drives a lot different. I was at the limit of the rear tires the whole practice, so we were pretty loose. I didn’t have any of that with the Cup car. It was a handful in the truck and I think they did a good job smoothing out some of the bumps and dips.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kraus Charges To Top 10 Finish At Atlanta

Derek Kraus grabbed his first top-10 of the season, with a ninth-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series FR8 208 on Saturday at the newly reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 20-year-old made a move on the final lap to gain two spots in the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway Debuts Two Brand New Events for 2022 Performance Foodservice Day of Destruction

Without a doubt in the back of anyone's minds, the bi-annual Day of Destruction event held every spring and fall at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway is a fan favorite. Families from all across the seven cities, and sometime even further than that, converge on the famous .395-mile oval for a little something out of the ordinary that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. For 2022, fans and drivers alike, will have the opportunity to experience two brand new events.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Late-Race Flat Tire Spoils Another Strong Run for Nemechek

John Hunter Nemechek once again showed speed, led laps and ran up front, but his tough start to the 2022 season continued Saturday in the Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. After starting at the rear of the field due to unapproved adjustments, Nemechek finished ninth in the opening stage of the race and took his first lead of the race on lap 51.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Gibbs Drives to Victory in Atlanta

Ty Gibbs drove to his second victory of the season with a stellar final lap pass in double overtime to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was Gibbs’ first win in Atlanta in his first start at the track. He was joined inside the top-10 by his teammate Brandon Jones (seventh), while Jeffrey Earnhardt (13th) delivered the fifth top-15 finish for Sam Hunt Racing in as many races to start the season.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy