Michigan Lawmaker Sentenced in Drunken Driving Case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation and will not serve any additional jail time for his drunken driving conviction or for violating the terms of his bond.

The Inkster Democrat pleaded guilty in February to driving while intoxicated, endangering the lives of other motorists, assaulting two officers who responded to the scene and having a gun in his possession while intoxicated. He was arrested in April 2021.

Jones, 26, also violated the terms of his bond by tampering with his ankle monitor and consuming alcohol, and was sent to jail in mid-September. Jones was charged anew when law enforcement found a handcuff key taped to his foot as he entered jail, where he remained for 60 days.

Jones was removed from his legislative committee assignments in September.

He was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, meaning after his two-year probationary period, his record can be sealed. The act is meant to offer grace to young people who make mistakes and have shown the ability to reform their ways, which Livingston County Judge Michael Hattey said Jones has shown since being released from jail.

Jones was also sentenced to time served. He must serve 100 hours of community service.

Livingston County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christina Richards argued for more jail time, saying Jones failed to show genuine remorse and has repeatedly indicated that he believes he is above the law.