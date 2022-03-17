ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

By Ting Li
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Camouflaging bacteria by wrapping with cell membranes

The error has not been corrected in the PDF or HTML versions of the Article. Institute of Molecular Medicine, State Key Laboratory of Oncogenes and Related Genes, Shanghai Institute of Cancer, Renji Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, 200011, Shanghai, China. Zhenping Cao,Â Shanshan Cheng,Â Xinyue WangÂ &Â...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Nano-imaging photoresponse in a moirÃ© unit cell of minimally twisted bilayer graphene

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21862-5, published online 12 March 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements: "F.H.L.K. also acknowledges support from the PID2019-106875GB-I00 project funded by MCIN/ AEI /10.13039/501100011033". This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: STORM imaging reveals the spatial arrangement of transition zone components and IFT particles at the ciliary base in Tetrahymena

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86909-5, published online 12 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Laboratory of Cytoskeleton and Cilia Biology, 3 Pasteur Street, 02-093, Warsaw, Poland'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Nencki Institute of Experimental Biology...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tao Li
Nature.com

Author Correction: Functional consequences of Palaeozoic reef collapse

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05154-6, published online 26 January 2022. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained errors. In Table S1, the data for columns "Givetian", "Givetian/Frasnian", "Frasnian", "Fammenian" and "Carboniferous" was omitted. As a result, the Supplementary Information file has been split into two separate files: Supplementary...
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Plant LHC-like proteins show robust folding and static non-photochemical quenching

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27155-1, published 25 November 2021. The original version of this Article omitted references to previous work by Mork-Jansson et al. and Mork-Jansson and Eichacker describing the heterologous expression of LIL3 in E. coli, LIL3 binding to chlorophyll a and LIL3 dimerization. This work should have been cited at the beginning of the fourth paragraph of the Introduction.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lysosome#Autophagosome#Haploinsufficiency#Mice#Kansl1#Koolen De Vries#Xin Pan Nanhu Laboratory#The Fifth Medical Centre#Pla General Hospital#Zhaofang Bai
Nature.com

Author Correction: Wolbachia cifB induces cytoplasmic incompatibility in the malaria mosquito vector

Correction to: Nature Microbiology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41564-021-00998-6, published online 24 November 2021. In the version of this article initially published, there was an error in the label of the bottom-left construct in Fig. 1a. The label has been corrected to read "vasa-cifB." The change has been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Reconstitution of contractile actomyosin rings in vesicles

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22422-7, published online 15 April 2021. In this article, the funding from 'the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grant agreement No. 794162' to C.K. was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. Department of Cellular and...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Octet lattice-based plate for elastic wave control

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-04900-0, published online 20 January 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "GA and AC were supported by the H2020 FETOpen project BOHEME under Grant agreement No. 863179 and by the Ambizione Fellowship PZ00P2-174009. CK was supported by the H2020...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: Membrane-binding and activation of LKB1 by phosphatidic acid is essential for development and tumour suppression

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms15747, published online 26 June 2017. This Article contains an error in Supplementary Fig.Â 6a. In Supplementary Fig.Â 6a the actin bands are inadvertently duplicated from the S6K bands. In addition, this Article was published without aÂ Supplementary Figure containing full blots for all...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The stability of multidimensional subclinical apathy during a pandemic and its relations to psycho-behavioral factors

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06777-5, published on 21 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the authors Giulia Lafond-Brina and Anne Bonnefond which were incorrectly given as Lafond-Brina Giulia and Bonnefond Anne. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. INSERM...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Late Quaternary dynamics of Arctic biota from ancient environmental genomics

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04016-x Published online 20 October 2021. In the version of this article initially published, David Nogues Bravo's name appeared incorrectly (David Bravo Nogues). Ref. 61 has also been updated to read "Wang, Y. et al. Supporting data for: Late Quaternary dynamics of Arctic biota from ancient environmental genomics. https://doi.org/10.18710/3CVQAG, DataverseNO, V1 (2021)". The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Embodied neuromorphic intelligence

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28487-2, published online 23 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Reference section (Ref. 46), which was previously incorrectly given as. 'Neuromorphic tactile system encompassing healable materials and memristive elements to perform proof-of-concept edge tactile sensing, demonstrated in a prosthetic...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: A Jurassic record encodes an analogous Dansgaard"“Oeschger climate periodicity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05716-8, published online 04 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 4, which was incorrectly given as 'UMR 6282, uB/CNRS, UniversitÃ© Bourgogne Franche-ComtÃ©, 6 Boulevard Gabriel, 21000 Dijon, France'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. UMR...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modifying the thickness, pore size, and composition of diatom frustule in Craspedostauros sp. with Al ions

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-76318-5, published online 11 November 2020. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error, where the algae species "Craspedostauros sp." was incorrectly referred to as "Pinnularia sp." Furthermore, all references to "C.sp." were incorrectly given as "P.sp.". These errors have now...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

FX5, a non-steroidal glucocorticoid receptor antagonist, ameliorates diabetic cognitive impairment in mice

Diabetic cognitive impairment (DCI) is a common diabetic complication characterized by learning and memory deficits. In diabetic patients, hyperactivated hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis leads to abnormal increase of glucocorticoids (GCs), which causes the damage of hippocampal neurons and cognitive impairment. In this study we investigated the cognition-improving effects of a non-steroidal glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist 5-chloro-N-[4-chloro-3-(trifluoromethyl) phenyl]thiophene-2-sulfonamide (FX5) in diabetic mice. Four weeks after T1DM or T2DM was induced, the mice were administered FX5 (20, 40"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, i.g.) for 8 weeks. Cognitive impairment was assessed in open field test, novel object recognition test, Y-maze test, and Morris water maze test. We showed that FX5 administration significantly ameliorated the cognitive impairments in both type 1 and 2 diabetic mice. Similar cognitive improvement was observed in diabetic mice following brain GR-specific knockdown by injecting AAV-si-GR. Moreover, AAV-si-GR injection occluded the cognition-improving effects of FX5, suggesting that FX5 functioning as a non-steroidal GR antagonist. In PA-treated primary neurons (as DCI model in vitro), we demonstrated that FX5 (2, 5, 10"‰Î¼M) dose-dependently ameliorated synaptic impairment via upregulating GR/BDNF/TrkB/CREB pathway, protected against neuronal apoptosis through repressing GR/PI3K/AKT/GSK3Î²-mediated tauopathy and subsequent endoplasmic reticulum stress. In LPS-treated primary microglia, FX5 dose-dependently inhibited inflammation through GR/NF-ÎºB/NLRP3/ASC/Caspase-1 pathway. These beneficial effects were also observed in the hippocampus of diabetic mice following FX5 administration. Collectively, we have elucidated the mechanisms underlying the beneficial effects of non-steroidal GR antagonist FX5 on DCI and highlighted the potential of FX5 in the treatment of the disease.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy