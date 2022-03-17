ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipton, OK

An Oklahoma children’s home teen sells her prize-winning hog for $17,500

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Caroline Gaye and her award-winning hog.

TIPTON, Okla. — “The Oklahoma Youth Expo [OYE] is the world’s largest junior livestock show, involving more than 7,500 4-H and FFA members and more than 13,000 head of cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, and agricultural mechanics projects,” said JD Rosman, VP of Communications for OYE.

Caroline Gaye is 16-years-old and is a resident at the Tipton Children’s Home. The kids that stay at the home have the opportunity to get involved in classes through 4-H and the National FFA Organization [FFA].

“Gaye has been drawn to the pig barn. She used her own money to purchase a $500 breeding hog in 2021, and she worked through the year to prepare her animal for showing last week at the 2022 the Oklahoma Youth Expo,” said Rosman.

The competition judges gilts, female pigs that haven’t had piglets yet. The gilts are judged on looks, muscles, and all over breeding qualities.

Gaye also works with the gilt to wrangle it, where she wants the hog to go in the ring.

Caroline Gaye and her award-winning hog.

The dedication paid off and Gaye won first place in her class and third place overall in the livestock show’s Purebred Duroc Gilt Division.

Then, someone bought her hog for $17,500. Funds, Gaye reportedly plans to use to go to college. Her goal is to become an Registered Nurse.

Caroline Gaye and her prize-winning hog.

Jimi C more
2d ago

This young lady obviously is a hard working no excuses pro (she made money) From a childrens home, somebody's missing out on their daughter. Shell be that nurse & a good one👌

sammie shaw
1d ago

another example that how you are raised or how bad or not great childhood you had you can still overcome that put it behind you and work towards building a better you

Sandie
3d ago

Very smart girl. It is so awesome someone was willing to pay so much more than market value. I do believe they see the potential this young lady has.

