Variety Announces Inaugural Miami Entertainment Town Honoring Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Presented by City National Bank, on April 7

By William Earl
Connecticut Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety announced today that Emilio and Gloria Estefan will be honored with the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers award at the inaugural Miami Entertainment Town breakfast held on Thursday, April 7. The event will celebrate those featured in the Miami Entertainment Impact Report, which profiles media, music and entertainment individuals based out...

Daily Mail

Disney World says it 'regrets' a high school drill team's performance in the Magic Kingdom that featured Native American stereotypes including chanting 'scalp them' and mimicking 'war cries'

Disney World officials say they 'regret' allowing a Texas high school drill team to parade in their park Tuesday with a performance that featured American Indian stereotypes including repeated chants of 'scalp them.'. The performance by the all-female 50-member squad saw the Port Neches-Groves High School 'Indianettes' march and dance...
EDUCATION
New Haven Register

Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit Returns to In-Person Event on May 24

Variety is pleased to announce the in-person return of its annual Entertainment Marketing Summit, presented by Deloitte, at the NeueHouse in Hollywood on May 24. This year’s summit features keynote speaker Ayesha Curry and such other notable speakers as Josh Greenstein, President, Sony Motion Pictures Group; Jason White, Chief Marketing Officer, MTV Group; Jackie Gagne, SVP Multicultural Marketing, HBO; Adrienne Lahens, Global Head of Operations, TikTok Creator Marketing Solutions; and Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Jessie J Sizzles In Red Bodysuit & Tights For 17th Annual Florida AIDS Walk And Music Fest: Photos

Red hot! Jessie J set temperatures soaring in Fort Lauderdale as she kicked off the charity event in a bold bodysuit. Jessie J turned up the heat in Florida for her performance at the 17th Annual AIDS Walk and Music Fest on Saturday (March 19). The British born beauty, 33, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, stole the spotlight for the charity event in a fiery red, skintight ensemble. All eyes were focused on the “Bang Bang” singer as she took to the Fort Lauderdale stage in the iconic outfit perfectly fit for a pop princess.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Countess LuAnn de Lesseps Gets Booed Off Stage After Drunkenly Taking Over The Mic At Piano Bar Following Sobriety Battle

The spotlight was shining right on Countess LuAnn de Lesseps during a night out at a New York City piano bar — and not for the right reasons. On Wednesday, March 16, The Real Housewives of New York City cast member, 56, was out in full force at gay piano bar Townhouse in Manhattan, where she drunkenly took to the mic. But much to her dismay, the crowd was not having it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES

