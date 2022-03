It’s safe to say we’re all a little obsessed with Inventing Anna, the fictional Netflix series which charts the fall of fake German heiress, Anna Delvey.Russian-born Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, posed as a heiress in New York City while she allegedly scammed hotels and businesses out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.She was later indicted on several counts of grand larceny and misdemeanour theft of services, and was arrested in October 2017.In 2019, Delvey was found guilty and sentenced to up to 12 years in prison on Rikers Island. However, she was released in February 2021, but...

