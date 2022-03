Carolyn: I’ve been divorced for 10 years and have two daughters, 17 and 15. For the past year, whenever there is a subject that has the potential for a disagreement, my ex-wife has one of my daughters call me about it. I can hear the ex in the background telling my daughter what to say. When this happens I tell my daughters I don’t feel comfortable talking to them about this, and that if their mom has any questions, she really needs to contact me directly. I’ve talked to my ex many times about this, and asked her to stop. So far she has refused and denies the girls are put in the middle by her doing this. Is there anything else I can do, other than holding firm?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO