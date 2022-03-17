ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artadia Names Three Winners of 2022 Los Angeles Awards

By Tessa Solomon
 3 days ago
The New York–based nonprofit Artadia , which supports early-career visual artists nationwide through unrestricted grants, has named the 2022 winners of its awards in Los Angeles: dana washington-queen, Miller Robinson, and Esteban Ramón Pérez.

dana washington-queen, a photographer and video artist, was selected as the Marciano Art Foundation Artdia Awardee, which carries a $25,000 cash prize; Robinson, who creates paintings, sculptures, and more, will receive $10,000 in funds from the Capital Group; and visual artist Ramón Pérez is the recipient of the $10,000 Angeles Art Fund Artadia Award. In addition to the cash prizes, Artadia will provide each awardee with networking opportunities with arts professionals.

The three awardees were among the six finalists selected from a nationwide open call. Each finalist received studio visits from a jury comprising Jennifer King, curator at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Christina Yang, chief curator at Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive.

In a statement, King said, “All three awardees, Esteban Ramón Pérez, Miller Robinson, and dana washington-queen, are making work that is timely and compelling. I appreciate that Artadia creates a space to engage in meaningful dialogue through the jurying process; the conversations with all of the six finalists, as well as with my fellow juror Christina Yang, were especially rewarding at a time when the opportunity to learn from others feels more important than ever.”

Artadia’s expansive grant programs offer direct assistance to artists living in various U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Francisco, where it was founded in 1999. Since its establishment, Artadia has distributed more than $5 million to over 350 artists. In February, the organization reestablished its annual artist grant program in Boston, with applications opening August 15.

