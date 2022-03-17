ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Rediscovered Canova Could Fetch $10.5 M. at Christie’s in July

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfxTu_0eiGaLba00

Click here to read the full article.

A rediscovered 19th-century marble sculpture depicting Mary Magdalene in repose reattributed last year to Italian master Antonio Canova will be sold at auction this summer. Maddalena Giacente (Recumbent Magdalene) is heading to the block at Christie’s where it will be offered during an antiquities sale in London this July. There, it is expected to fetch a price between £5 million–£8 million ($6.5 million to $10.5 million). The auction is poised to set a new record for the Italian sculptor, whose current milestone price is $5.1 million, set during a Christie’s Paris sale in 2017.

The anonymous sellers are based in the U.K. They purchased the work at a Sussex auction more than two decades ago for £5,200 ($7,540) in 2002. At the time of the sale, they planned to house it in a residential garden, according to Christie’s. Further research on the piece revealed it was originally commissioned by the British noble Robert Jenkinson during his tenure as the country’s prime minister in the early 19th century. Scholars believe Canova created the piece between 1819 and 1822.

The piece passed through the hands of multiple owners after Jenkinson, eventually losing any recorded links to Canova. It sold at Christie’s in 1852 when it was consigned by a Jenkinson family member who inherited it. From the 1920s up until the late 1950s, it was transferred consecutively between four private buyers, all of whom were based in England.

The sculpture will go on view at Christie’s London this weekend, before traveling to the auction house’s exhibition spaces in New York and Hong Kong between April and May, ahead of its sale on July 7.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
ARTnews

$45 M. van Gogh Painting Made During Asylum Confinement to Sell at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Vincent van Gogh’s painting Fields near the Alpilles (1889), which the artist produced while he was committed to a French asylum, is coming to auction for the first time next month. It is expected to fetch a price around $45 million when it hits the auction block during a Christie’s 20th century art evening sale this May in New York. This landscape has remained in private hands since it was created and has never been exhibited publicly. It was previously owned by the designer Yves Saint Laurent and his partner Pierre Bergé, who sold it...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Archaeologists Uncover London’s Largest Roman Mosaic in 50 Years

Click here to read the full article. One of London’s newest landmarks, a glass skyscraper known as the Shard, evidently shares space with one the city’s oldest hidden treasures: a nearly preserved 2,000-year-old Roman mosaic that was recently uncovered. Archaeologists from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) made the discovery earlier this month during an excavation of the site in preparation of building work. The team believe the well-preserved mosaic adorned the floors of a Roman dining room. According to a press release from MOLA, the discovery is the largest Roman mosaic uncovered in London in at least 50 years. It’s...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

London’s National Portrait Gallery Acquires Five Self-Portraits by Female Artists

Click here to read the full article. The National Portrait Gallery in London, which is currently closed for a major redevelopment, has acquired five self-portraits by women-identifying artists as part of a three-year project to boost female representation in its collection. The acquisition includes the first self-portrait by a Black woman to enter the gallery’s holdings, Everlyn Nicodemus’s Självporträtt, Åkersberga, from 1982. In the painting, Nicodemus’s identities as artist, woman, mother, and wife converge. Speaking of the work to the Guardian, the Tanzania-born, U.K.-based artist called the work “a form of psychological survival.” Nicodemus is the subject of an upcoming solo exhibition at...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Hermitage Pulls Raphael Painting from Major Retrospective at London’s National Gallery

Click here to read the full article. As the war on Ukraine intensifies, international loans of artworks between several Russian and Western European institutions have been indefinitely suspended. The National Gallery in London has announced that one of the major loans for its anticipated Raphael exhibition, The Holy Family (ca. 1506–7), from St. Petersburg’s State Hermitage Museum, has been canceled. “As a result of the situation that has arisen due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Raphael’s The Holy Family, in the collection of the State Hermitage Museum, St Petersburg, is no longer included in ‘The Credit Suisse Exhibition: Raphael,’” a spokesperson the...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Canova
Person
Antonio Canova
ARTnews

Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum Says It Owns ‘Salvator Mundi’ Painting by Titian

Click here to read the full article. Last Friday, the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna returned to view a Renaissance painting of Jesus Christ, portrayed as “Salvator Mundi” or the Savior of the World. The painting’s creator was for a while uncertain, but now the museum has determined the true maker of this work, titled Christ with an Orb (ca. 1520/30): none other than the Venetian master Titian. The Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, which holds the second-largest collection of work by Titian in the world, recently established a multi-year research project, with the support Fund for Scientific Research/FWF, to analyze all the works by...
MUSEUMS
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
LiveScience

Rare gold coin found in Hungary shows assassinated Roman emperor

Excavators in Hungary have discovered a "very rare" gold Roman coin that features the face of a murdered Roman emperor. The third-century coin depicts Emperor Volusianus, who co-ruled the Roman Empire for about two years with his father, until the emperor was assassinated at age 22 by his own soldiers. Because of Volusianus' short reign, coins bearing his face are rare. What's more, the coin's denomination is rare, as is finding gold coins from the Roman period in Hungary, said Máté Varga, an archaeologist at the University of Szeged in Hungary and head of the excavation.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Paris#Antiquities#Italian#British
Telegraph

Ancient tombs found under Notre-Dame in ‘remarkable’ discovery

Archaeologists working at Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral have made two “exceptional” discoveries, including a lead sarcophagus believed to be from the 1300s containing a “well preserved” body. The objects, described by the French culture ministry as being “of remarkable scientific quality”, were unearthed during preparatory work...
RELIGION
ARTnews

U.K. Bars Export on 18th-Century Joshua Reynolds Portrait Worth $65 M.

Click here to read the full article. The U.K. government has temporarily barred the export of a painting by 18th-century artist Joshua Reynolds. That painting, titled Portrait of Omai (1776), is worth an estimated £50 million ($65 million). It depicts Omai, a Tahitian man who became the toast of British society during the 18th century. The portrait is one of the most valuable works of art ever to be designated with an export deferral in the U.K. Under government policy, public institutions in the U.K. will be able to vie for the work. One of them must secure funding by early...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Mexico Convinces Viennese Gallery to Halt Sale of Precious Artifact

Click here to read the full article. Last week, the Mexican Ministry of Culture made an appeal for European galleries not to sell off precious Mexican artifacts. In its announcement, the ministry said it had identified more than 100 objects that were set to be sold in auctions in the following weeks at various auction houses, including Setdart in Barcelona, Carlo Bonte in Bruges, and Ader in Paris, as well as at the Vienna-based Galerie Zacke in Vienna. “From the Government of Mexico, we strongly regret and condemn this sale, whose pieces constitute the property of the Nation, inalienable and imprescriptible,...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
ARTnews

Met Museum’s Deaccession Picasso Sculpture Expected to Fetch $30 M. at Christie’s in May

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
tatler.com

Parisian opulence abounds at the Rosewood Hôtel De Crillon

Vincent Billiard remembers walking down the Place de la Concorde at 17 and looking up at the Hôtel de Crillon and thinking: ‘I want to work there one day.’ The 38-year-old Parisian is now the managing director, having attended L’École Hôtelière de Lausanne, and cut his teeth at the Ritz-Carlton, Bulgari Hotels and St Regis. The Hôtel de Crillon was built as a palace at the command of Louis XV. Indeed, its history – Marie Antoinette took piano lessons there and Karl Lagerfeld designed the Grands Appartements – might have seemed an overwhelming responsibility to some. But Billiard has taken it all in his stride. An endless presence during lockdown – Zooming staff and keeping morale high – his creed is that, if you treat the workers with the same respect you accord to guests, you’ll have a happy and efficient ship. Chapeau to that.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

This Colorful Diamond Ring Could Fetch $6 Million at Christie’s Next Magnificent Jewels Sale

Click here to read the full article. A trio of mesmerizing, multimillion-dollar diamond rings will lead Christie’s upcoming Magnificent Jewels auction. The standout of the sale, which will take place in New York on April 13, is known as the Fuchsia Rose. This glitzy platinum ring features a potentially flawless 8.82-carat purple-pink diamond at the center and a sizable colorless stone on either side. As rare as it is beautiful, the Fuchsia Rose is expected to sell for between $4 million–$6 million. Also headlining the sale is a fancy blue diamond ring that weighs a hefty 11.63 carats and a vivid yellow...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Celebrating Ten Years in New York, Frieze Lines Up 66 Galleries for Upcoming May Edition

Click here to read the full article. Frieze New York will bring together 66 galleries to the Shed for its upcoming edition, which is scheduled to run May 19–22, with an invitation-only preview day on May 18. The fair will once again host an online viewing room in conjunction with the physical fair, this time in partnership with AR and VR platform Vortic. This year’s fair will have the same number of galleries as it did last year, when Frieze first took place at the Shed, an interdisciplinary arts venue in Hudson Yards. Editions prior to the pandemic were held in...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Night Gallery Takes on Marcel Alcalá, L.A.-Based Artist on the Rise

Click here to read the full article. Night Gallery, a taste-making Los Angeles gallery which expanded its footprint in the city earlier this year, now represents Marcel Alcalá. Alcalá was born in 1990 in the Orange County city of Santa Ana, about an hour south of Los Angeles, and their work, which spans painting, sculpture, and performance, is directly influenced and responding to their lived experience a queer artist of Mexican American heritage growing up in Southern California. The L.A.-based artist’s work, in particular their paintings, draws on a vast array of references, including art historical movements like Fauvism and Surrealism,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

ARTnews

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy