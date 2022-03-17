ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Power Of The Dog’, ‘Flee’ Top Winners List At GALECA’s Dorian Awards

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Netflix’s The Power of the Dog was named Best Film and won Best Director and Best Screenplay for Jane Campion while Neon/Participant’s animated documentary Flee won a leading four awards Thursday at the 13th annual Dorian Awards , presented by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

The Dorians go to the best in film and TV, mainstream to queer+, voted on by members of GALECA, a group of 350 critics, journalists and broadcasters in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The Power of the Dog is up for a leading 12 Oscars this year. Flee , which is up for three including unprecedented triple nominations in Documentary Feature, Animated Feature and International Feature, won Dorians for Best LGBTQ Film, Best Documentary, Best LGBTQ Documentary and the group’s first-ever Best Animated Film honor.

Kristen Stewart won Best Film Performance for playing Princess Diana in Neon’s Spencer , while Ariana DeBose won both Best Supporting Performance and Rising Star categories for 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story .

Other winners included Janus Films & Sidecar’s Oscar-nominated Drive My Car for Best Non-English Language Film, and Netflix’s Passing for Best Unsung Film. MGM/UA’s House of Gucci won the group’s Campiest Flick award.

Here’s the full list of winners:

BEST FILM

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST LGBTQ FILM

Flee (Neon, Participant)

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car (Janus)

BEST UNSUNG FILM

Passing (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST SCREENPLAY

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) – Jane Campion (adapted)

BEST FILM PERFORMANCE

Kristen Stewart, Spencer (Neon)

BEST SUPPORTING FILM PERFORMANCE

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Flee (Neon, Participant)

BEST LGBTQ DOCUMENTARY

Flee (Neon, Participant)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING FILM

Dune (Warner Bros.)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Flee (Neon, Participant)

BEST FILM MUSIC

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)

“WE’RE WILDE ABOUT YOU!” RISING STAR

Ariana DeBose

WILDE ARTIST
(to a truly groundbreaking force in film, theatre and/or television)

Pedro Almodóvar

CAMPIEST FLICK

House of Gucci (United Artists)

TIMELESS STAR
(to an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit)

Rita Moreno

GALECA LGBTQIA+ FILM TRAILBLAZER

Pedro Almodóvar

