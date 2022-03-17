ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Scorsese Tribute To Jane Campion Brings ‘Power Of The Dog’ Helmer To Tears At NY Film Critics Gala

By Jill Goldsmith
 3 days ago
Jane Campion fought through tears last night accepting the Best Director award for The Power Of The Dog at the New York Film Critics Circle ceremony last night after a moving intro from Martin Scorsese .

He first met Campion in 1990 at the Venice premiere An Angel At My Table “and my admiration has only increased over the years. I wish she would make more pictures, but every one that you do get to make really counts,” he said. “It’s a precious thing to have an artistic voice as powerful as Jane’s developing over time.”

Scorsese is currently editing his own western crime drama, upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon. He said Campion’s The Power of the Dog , based on a 1967 novel written by Thomas Savage, turned the genre inside out. “What is strength and who is the strongest?” In Campion’s film, ‘there is a battle, right, but it is not out on the open range.”

Campion, her voice catching, and stopping several times to collect herself, called it “a lifetime thrill to have such words said about this film” and that’s she’s eternally bonded to New York City because “this is where the filmmaker genius Martin Scorsese first made films.”

The Power of The Dog (from Neflix) dominated the NYFCC awards, which were unveiled last December , with Benedict Cumerbatch taking Best Actor and Kodi Smit-McPhee Best Supporting Actor. Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who accepted the Best Picture nod for Drive My Car (from Sideshow/Janus Films) both said the early shout-outs played a key role in their films’ subsequent rollout and recognition.

It was night to recognize critics “who champion films they love and filmmakers and actors whose work they consider outstanding,” said Campion. With Covid disrupting movie viewing habits, critics have been particularly important in driving word of mouth for smaller films.

“Back when I began filmmaking, I had kind of a rough time at Cannes with my first film, Sweetie , which included shouts and boos and eviscerating reviews. It was a New York critic, [the late] Vincent Canby, who saw something different. He wrote about it with enthusiasm and understanding such that it changed the trajectory of my career and life.”

(There were also some playful jabs. Jim Jarmusch, who introduced Hamaguchi, noted a quote from Jean-Luc Godard — “Critics are soldier too but they are firing on their own troops.”)

Also accepting awards at TAO Downtown — in a ceremony initially postponed from late last year — were Lady Gaga (Best Actress, House of Gucci ); Paul Thomas Anderson (Best Screenplay, Licorice Pizza ); Maggie Gyllenhaal (Best First Film); Kathryn Hunter (Best Supporting Actress, The Tragedy of Macbeth ).

Hamaguchi, speaking through a translator, said, “I’m really not understanding what’s going on — because there’s Lady Gaga first, and now Jim Jarmusch is giving me this award! I’m so truly grateful for all the critics who supported this film.” (He said he loves New York City as the birthplace of his favorite filmmaker, John Cassavetes.)

Lady Gaga, named Best Actress for House Of Gucci , gave a long, emotional speech about her connection to the film and her character, Patrizia Reggiani. She was snubbed by the Oscars. “It’s hard to say goodbye [but] I will cherish this award like it was handed to me by my ancestors,” she said.

West Side Story, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Flee and The Worst Person in the World were also honored.

The NYFCC bestowed Special Awards to Maya Cade for the creation of the Black Film Archive; Marshall Fine “for his years of service as NYFCC’s General Manager and decades on the NY film scene”; and Diane Weyermann, a posthumous award for “supporting daring and impactful filmmaking at Sundance and Participant.” Al Gore accepted the award for Weyermann.

Film Comment, Film Critics, Film Star, Netflix, NYFCC
