ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ron Jeremy Rape Case Put On Hold As Judge Orders Psychiatric Evaluations For “Incoherent” Ex-Porn Star

By Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Just six weeks before Ron Jeremy ’s trial on multiple rape charges is scheduled to start, a judge this morning hit the pause button so the ex-porn star could receive psychiatric evaluations.

The results of the duo of evaluations ordered by LA Superior Court Judge George Lomeli will be examined in a mental health hearing on April Fool’s Day and then followed up at another hearing on April 19. After listening to lawyers and court officials calling the accused “incoherent” at today’s early morning session, the judge said that he hoped “evaluations done by a psychiatrist on each side regarding the issues of competency” would bring clarity to Jeremy’s true mental condition and the trajectory of the case.

In the latest indictment of last summer, Jeremy is facing 33 rape and sexual assault counts from L.A. County D.A. George Gascón ’s office. Similar to the previous set charges of October 2020 , the 2021 indictment involves 21 individuals. Those claims go back to when Bill Clinton was President and up to 2013, according to prosecutors. The ages of the alleged victims range from 15-51, the indictment says.

Being held in downtown’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility since his June 2020 arrest, Jeremy faces literally hundreds of years behind bars if found guilty.

Originally set to address a defense motion to split the case against Jeremy up into 21 separate trials, today’s hearing in DTLA took a very different turn when attorney Stuart Goldfarb described a recent conversation with his 69-year old client. “He was unable to determine who I was and wouldn’t accommodate both myself and the bailiff to fit into the wheelchair to come down here,” the defense lawyer said.

Jeremy has plead not guilty to all the charges. That did not change today.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Driver Sues LAPD For $20M In Racial Profiling & “Excessive Force” Action; Shonda Rhimes Calls Cops’ Behavior “Unacceptable”

Click here to read the full article. The Los Angeles Police Department is facing a $20 million racial-profiling lawsuit from a Grey’s Anatomy driver after officers used “excessive force” against him in an incident on location last year that played out in front of the crew of the medical drama. Occurring during a Tarzana, CA location shoot for the Shonda Rhimes-created series in March 2021, the incident involving  Ernest Simon Jr., an African-American Disney employee, looks to resemble far too many similar events involving L.A. police. “March 18, 2021 began as a typical work day for Mr. Simon, who was working as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Elisabeth Finch Placed On Administrative Leave Amid Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy consulting producer Elisabeth Finch has been placed on administrative leave following an allegation that she may have fudged details about her medical and personal history while writing for the ABC drama, Deadline has confirmed. Finch’s claims are currently under review. The writer, who is 44, is best known for penning “Silent All These Years,” a 2015 episode about a rape victim that also featured Finch in a non-speaking role as a nurse. (She’s the one leading the gurney in the below clip). The Los Angeles law firm of Lavely & Singer, which represents...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Judge Tosses Out Project Veritas’ Defamation Lawsuit Against CNN

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, with comment from Project Veritas: A federal judge has tossed out a defamation lawsuit filed by Project Veritas against CNN, concluding that an on-air statement made about the conservative group did not rise to the level of an actionable claim. Last year, Project Veritas, known for its “sting” operations against members of the mainstream media, sued the network, contending that it misrepresented the reasons that it was suspended from Twittter. In its lawsuit, they cited a Feb. 15, 2021, report in which Ana Cabrera said that its suspension from Twitter was due to “spreading...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Los Angeles Unified School District Lifts Mask Mandate For Kids, Employees After Tentative Agreement With Teachers’ Union

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles Unified School District students and staff will be able to remove their masks indoors beginning Wednesday. The nation’s second-largest school district announced the news today after reaching agreements with its labor unions. “I strongly support ending the indoor mask requirement and am committed to continuing to uphold our science-based approach to COVID-19 safety and protocols,” said new Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho in a statement. “I want to personally thank our students, employees and families for their support and patience. We know some in our school communities and offices will continue to wear...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Deadline

Greg Berlanti Calls Out “Don’t Say Gay” Bill’s “Vitriol”; Compares Homophobia Level To The 1970s – PGA Awards

Click here to read the full article. On Saturday night, Greg Berlanti used his PGA acceptance speech as a platform to widely criticize the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. Accepting the Norman Lear Lifetime Achievement Award, Berlanti described how Lear’s work impacted his life and said his experience growing up gay in a distinctly homophobic environment is being paralleled again right now in some States. “I think you have to understand what it was like to be ‘other’ in the ’70s or the early ’80s. I was a deeply closeted gay kid, and the kind of vitriol we’re seeing now so...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

YouTube Group ‘Adventures With Purpose’ Helps Solve Missing Persons Case

Click here to read the full article. The body of a Pennsylvania man missing for almost 20 years has been found, thanks to the help of a specialized YouTube group. Adventures With Purpose runs a YouTube channel with over two million subscribers. It is known for finding missing persons in bodies of water, and in the Pennsylvania case, they did it again. They discovered a car at Darby’s Creek in Pennsylvania Saturday evening believed to be James Amabile. A family member of the victim had reached out to the group for help. They got their wish fulfilled. “It’s my brother,” the victim’s brother,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

Seven Charged Following Robbery On ‘Lupin’ Set

Click here to read the full article. French prosecutors have charged seven people over a dramatic daylight robbery on the set of Netflix’s heist series Lupin. France 24 confirmed that the group, aged between 13 and 21, were known to police, while others are still at large. The production was filming with star Omar Sy on March 2 in Paris suburb Nanterre when the robbery took place. According to reports, a group of around 20 broke onto the set and threw fireworks at crew before making away with some €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment. Police said some of the equipment has now been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA & Actors’ Equity Support Passage Of CROWN Act To Prevent Hair Discrimination

Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA and Actors’ Equity Association are praising the passage Friday of the CROWN Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, HR 2116, would prohibit discrimination in education and employment based on a person’s texture or style of hair. Several states, including California and New York, already have such laws. “SAG-AFTRA performers of color routinely find themselves on sets where their hair care and styling needs are not met in an equitable manner with other performers,” the union said in a statement today. “This...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Jeremy
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Bill Clinton
Deadline

‘East New York’: Ruben Santiago Hudson & Richard Kind Among Four Cast Additions To CBS Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Ruben Santiago Hudson, Richard Kind, Lavel Schley and Olivia Luccardi have been cast as series regulars opposite Amanda Warren in the CBS drama pilot East New York. In East New York, co-written by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn, Regina Haywood (Warren) is the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, an impoverished, working-class neighborhood at the eastern edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting during the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification. Hudson...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Shots Fired On Austin’s Sixth Street, Four People Injured In Busy Entertainment Corridor

Click here to read the full article. A gunman opened fire early Sunday morning as bars closed at the intersection of East 6th and Neches streets in Austin, Texas. The shooting resulting in four people being injured in the busy entertainment area, which is filled with popular restaurants and bars with live entertainment. The call came in at 2 a.m. on March 20 to police, who said the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Sixth Street — the same block where a mass shooting occurred last June. That incident resulted in one person being killed and 13 others injured. On...
AUSTIN, TX
Deadline

Ukrainian Ballet Star Dies Following Russian Shelling In Kyiv: Tributes Praise “Great Artist”

Click here to read the full article. Ukrainian ballet dancing star Artem Datsyshyn has died, three weeks after being injured in Russian shelling in Kyiv, it has been reported. Datsyshyn, a former soloist at the National Opera of Ukraine, died in hospital, according to a Facebook post by his friend Tatiana Borovik. He was 43. The chief stage director at the company, Anatoly Solovyanenko, has paid tribute to Datsyshyn, calling him “a great artist” and “a wonderful man”. Russian-American choreographer Alexei Ratmansky, a former principal dancer in Kyiv and former artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, now based in New York,...
WORLD
Deadline

Oscar-Nominated ‘Three Songs For Benazir’ Tells Rare Love Story From Afghanistan

Click here to read the full article. To Western eyes, Afghanistan appears only as a land of war and devastation. But an Oscar-nominated documentary reveals a touching truth – that Afghanistan can also be a place of love. The Netflix short Three Songs for Benazir celebrates the bond of Shaista and Benazir, a young couple attempting to make a life together in a camp for internally displaced Afghans in Kabul. “In the camp there is a sadness and a hard life and there is war, there is suffering. There are no jobs. But there is also something else,” says Gulistan Mirzaei, an...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Gasc N#Movies#La Superior Court
Deadline

Directors Daniel Junge, Sam Pollard Join Forces For ‘I Was Born This Way,’ Doc On “Larger Than Life” Singer-Activist Archbishop Carl Bean

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning filmmakers Daniel Junge and Sam Pollard are partnering on a documentary about the late Archbishop Carl Bean, the pioneering gay African American singer turned pastor and AIDS activist. Production is underway on the feature I Was Born This Way, which takes its title from Bean’s 1977 Motown Records gay disco anthem that celebrated LGBTQ identity and later became the inspiration for Lady Gaga’s hit “Born This Way.” Junge, who won an Oscar for the 2012 documentary short Saving Face, and multiple Emmy-winner Pollard (When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts),...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’ Actress Reveals Role In Season 5 Of ‘The Crown’: Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu To Join Cast

Click here to read the full article. Emily in Paris actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has revealed that she will be appearing in the forthcoming season of The Crown. Having won admiring reviews for her role of marketing boss Sylvie Grateau – who frequently butts horns with younger American marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins – Leroy-Beaulieu is set to come to the attention of a whole new audience with a role in the fifth season of the British royal drama. Both are Netflix shows. The Crown‘s next season will focus on tumultuous events in the 1990s, when the headlines were dominated...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Combines All National TV Channels To Combat Alleged ‘Misinformation’

Click here to read the full article. In an address to his nation delivered Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an order “combining all national TV channels, the program content of which consists mainly of information and/or information-analytical programs, [into] a single information platform of strategic communication” to be called “United News.” The move means the end, at least temporarily, of privately owned Ukranian media outlets in that country. Zelensky claimed the measure is needed to combat allleged Russian misinformation and “tell the truth about the war.” Along with the media consolidation, he banned “any activity” by 11 political parties The emergency actions were taken under rules for martial law. Zelensky claimed he was trying to institute a “unified information policy.”   More from DeadlineUkrainian Ballet Star Dies Following Russian Shelling In Kyiv: Tributes Praise "Great Artist"Putin's Speech At Massive Rally Cut Off On State TV, Technical Glitch Blamed'Stars In The House' 10-Hour Ukraine Telethon To Feature Big-Name Line-Up Of Hollywood, Broadway & Volodymyr Zelensky's 'Servant Of The People' Co-StarBest of DeadlineAwards Season Red Carpet Photos -- See The GalleryWhat's New On HBO Max For March 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Netflix For March 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Series, Movies & More
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Online Oscar Voting Seems To Work. Why Not Add Some Policy Questions?

Click here to read the full article. One thing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has gotten right—as far as we know—is online Oscar voting. The process is fast, secure and presumably accurate. In fact, members are in the middle of it right now, final balloting having begun on Thursday, with an expected close next Tuesday, just five days before the show. Amazing. The polling seems to come off without a hitch every year. That’s more than you can say for the last few Presidential elections. So here’s a thought: Why not use the awards vote—either the final round, or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Deadline

Bob Iger Slams “Inaccuracy” In News In Jon Stewart Sit-Down: “News Is Not News As Certainly We Knew It,” Ex-Disney Boss Says

Click here to read the full article. “Look, people are not held accountable for inaccuracies, so there’s that issue,” former Disney kingpin Bob Iger says of today’s news media business. “Then there’s the whole problem of profiting from, I call it inaccuracy, from opinion and from presenting things in an inaccurate fashion,” the now-retired executive said on the latest “Media” episode of Apple TV+’s The Problem with Jon Stewart that dropped Thursday “I think if you are looking overall at the pot of what is considered news today, it’s a problem,” Iger added, never naming names but clearly leaning towards massive Disney...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kanye West Pulled From Grammy Awards Performance, Rep Cites “Concerning Online Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West has apparently been pulled from a planned live performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, with one report in Variety quoting his represenative as saying the action was taken because of “concerning online behavior.” The 64th Grammy Awards will be held April 3 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, with Trevor Noah again acting as host. CBS will broadcast the event live and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. West is nominated for five Grammy Awards. West’s erratic behavior has escalated lately, with his latest incident targeting Noah with a racial...
ELECTIONS
Deadline

‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Will Watch The Academy Awards Ceremony At Home After Not Receiving An Invite – Update

Click here to read the full article. West Side Story reminds its audience that “There’s a Place for Us.” Except, perhaps, for actress Rachel Zegler, who took to Instagram today to lament that she wasn’t invited to the March 27th Oscars ceremony in Hollywood. Zegler, who plays “Maria” in the revival of the classic musical, was not nominated for any Academy Awards, but the film is up for seven, including Best Picture. But, when a fan asked today on Instagram what she’s wearing to the ceremony, the truth of her snub came out. “I’m not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel” was...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Amazon’s Mike Hopkins Reveals Interim Reporting Structure For Top MGM Execs As Companies Rally Troops In Town Halls

Click here to read the full article. Following the $8.5 billion sale of MGM to Amazon, two town hall meetings were held today, the first with MGM employees and the second with Amazon Studios and Prime Video staffers. Both led by Amazon Studios and Prime Video SVP Mike Hopkins detailed a new organization structure: MGM Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca, Worldwide TV Group Chairman Mark Burnett and the studio’s COO Christopher Brearton will report into Hopkins. Amazon Studios chief Jen Salke will continue to report into Hopkins separately. Overall, there was no indication of any potential layoffs, including MGM’s...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Deadline

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy