ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Inventing Anna’ Vaults To Top Of Nielsen Streaming Chart; ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cracks Top 10

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hv4B4_0eiGaBmK00

Click here to read the full article.

Netflix ’s reality-based series Inventing Anna surged to No. 1 in Nielsen ’s streaming rankings in its first full week of release.

In the week of February 14 to 20, the series racked up almost 3.3 billion minutes of viewing for its nine episodes, up from 1.2 billion in the prior week. The Shondaland-produced drama even outdid Netflix record-holder Squid Game in terms of Week 2 viewing in the U.S. Two-thirds of its overall audience was female and about one-third was in the 35-to-49-year-old demo.

The series is based on real-life con artist Anna Delvey (real surname Sorokin), who managed to defraud a number of high-end investors and New York scenesters, with victims including banks, hotels and a private jet operator. She was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. This week, she was ordered to be deported to her native Germany, but she is fighting to remain in the U.S.

Nielsen measures viewing via a TV screen for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+, releasing numbers about about a month’s interval. Mobile and non-U.S. viewing is not counted.

Amazon Prime Video grabbed two spots on the chart, with the first two episodes of Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel giving the series enough viewing for the No. 10 spot. Its 28 total episodes drew 499 million minutes of streaming, and two-thirds of its viewers were women.

Love is Blind , whose second season hit Netflix on February 11, finished No. 2 for the week with 1.4 billion streaming minutes, with half viewers between 18 and 34. About 40% of the unscripted show’s audience is multicultural, according to Nielsen.

Encanto continued its charmed run, logging a ninth straight week with at least 1 billion minutes of streaming on Disney+.

Below is the full top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Inventing Anna – 9 episodes, 3.283 billion minutes of viewing
Love Is Blind – 23 eps., 1.439B min.
Encanto (Disney+)- film, 1.224B min.
Ozark – 37 eps., 1.083B min.
Reacher (Prime Video) – 8 eps., 935M min.
Sweet Magnolias – 20 eps., 898M min.
NCIS – 354 eps., 856M min.
Cocomelon – 15 eps., 661M min.
Criminal Minds – 320 eps., 647M min.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) – 28 eps., 499M min.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Reacher’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, Edging Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ To Give Amazon Prime Video Its First Weekly Win

Click here to read the full article. Reacher collected 1.589 billion minutes of streaming to give Amazon Prime Video its first No. 1 finish in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings for February 7 to 13. While it declined from 1.843 billion minutes the previous week, the action thriller series edged Netflix romantic drama Sweet Magnolias, which drew 1.556 billion minutes. Nielsen measures total viewing via TV screens on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, releasing numbers after about a month’s delay. Male viewers accounted for 58% of the audience for Reacher, whose title character in the series adapted from Lee Child’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

HBO Max Unveils ‘The Thaw’ Trailer; ITV ‘Searching For Michael Jackson’s Zoo’; Channel 4 ‘The Great’; Edinburgh New Voice Awards – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max Unveils ‘The Thaw’ Trailer EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has unveiled a trailer for Polish thriller The Thaw from writer/director duo Marta Szymanek and Xawery Żuławski. The Thaw will launch in all HBO Max territories on April 1 and the trailer comes a week after the streamer launched in Poland. The show starts with the body of a young woman being found in the icy waters of the Oder River. Newly-widowed Detective Katarzyna Zawieja (Katarzyna Wajda) leads the investigation to track down the killer and when it becomes evident that the victim gave birth shortly...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Elisabeth Finch Placed On Administrative Leave Amid Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy consulting producer Elisabeth Finch has been placed on administrative leave following an allegation that she may have fudged details about her medical and personal history while writing for the ABC drama, Deadline has confirmed. Finch’s claims are currently under review. The writer, who is 44, is best known for penning “Silent All These Years,” a 2015 episode about a rape victim that also featured Finch in a non-speaking role as a nurse. (She’s the one leading the gurney in the below clip). The Los Angeles law firm of Lavely & Singer, which represents...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
Person
Anna Delvey
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WGRZ TV

Oxford Pennant featured in new season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular Buffalo company is teaming up with a popular Amazon Prime TV show. Even if you're a big fan of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," you may have completely missed the custom pennants from Oxford Pennant in the first episode of season four, which launched on the streaming service late last month.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nielsen Ratings#Art#Shondaland#Amazon Prime Video#Hulu
Deadline

“We Had The Ability But Weren’t Allowed To Tell These Stories”: Quoc Dang Tran, Creator Of Disney+’s First French-Language Drama ‘Parallèles’, Hails The Streaming Revolution

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The streaming revolution has finally gifted European creatives the opportunity to write sci-fi and other genres, according to Quoc Dang Tran, the creator of Disney+’s first French-language drama Parallèles. Speaking exclusively to Deadline on the eve of the teen drama’s launch, Netflix’s Marianne creator said he came up with the idea more than a decade ago but there had been “no outlet for sci-fi” and other genres in non-English-language territories. “Writers like me felt that we had the ability to tell these stories but weren’t allowed to do so,” he said. “For a while if...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Adds Christopher Lloyd

Click here to read the full article. He’s played characters from different worlds including a Klingon boss in Star Trek III: Search for Spock, Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future series, and Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, and now Christopher Lloyd is joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 3, Deadline has confirmed. Role is billed as a guest starring one, with production for season 3 taking place here in Southern California. No details as to who Lloyd will play was provided. Previous respected character actors who’ve starred on The Mandalorian include Nick Nolte in a voiceover role as the alien ugnaught Kuill, Carl...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Disney World “Regrets” Performance Featuring Racist Stereotypes Of Native Americans – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: After an uproar over a performance by a cheer group at the park this week, Walt Disney World issued a statement today addressing racist stereotypes about native Americans in the drill team’s routine. Video shows the The Port Neches-Groves “Indianettes” High School drill team repeating the words, “scalp ‘em Indians, scalp ‘em,” among other things. Disney spokesperson Jacquee Wahler said in the statement, “The live performance in our park did not reflect our core values, and we regret it took place. It was not consistent with the audition tape the school provided and...
LIFESTYLE
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Star Nika King Signed By Wonder Street

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nika King, who for two seasons played Leslie Bennett, the mother of Zendaya’s Rue on HBO’s Emmy-winning series Euphoria, has inked with Wonder Street for management. King has had a riveting season as Leslie, faced with the dire straits of having to choose between saving drug-addicted, reckless Rue or her younger daughter, Gia. At one point, Leslie is involved in an intervention for Rue which follows the latter to rock bottom. Miami native King made her first acting appearance in the TV movie Miss Miami in 2002. A Groundlings alum, her TV credits include OWN’s Greenleaf, 2 Broke...
CELEBRITIES
CharlotteObserver.com

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan and More Stars Who Bring Pets to Set

Getting attached to your costars is common in Hollywood — even if they’re not human. Throughout the years, many stars have grown so close to the animals that they share the screen with that they want to take them home, and sometimes they do just that. In other instances — we’re looking at you, Bradley Cooper — stars bring their pets along to join them in front of the camera.
PETS
Deadline

Natalie Martinez Joins Apple TV+ Series ‘Bad Monkey’ In Recasting

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Just days after she became available following the cancellation of NBC’s Ordinary Joe, Natalie Martinez has been tapped as a series regular opposite Vince Vaughn in the Apple TV+ drama series Bad Monkey, written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Martinez replaces Ana Villafañe, who had originally been cast in the role. Recastings are unfortunate but inevitable part of the business that could occur for various of reasons. In this case, I hear the character had been written older than Villafañe’s age, leading to the decision to replace her. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Nick Jonas Joins NBC’s ‘Dancing With Myself’, Shaquille O’Neal Exits As Technical Difficulties Push Production

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas is joining NBC competition series Dancing with Myself as Shaquille O’Neal exits. The move comes as technical difficulties during rehearsals for the non-scripted show hit production, forcing producers to push things a few days. Deadline understands that there were issues with some of the elaborate stage design. Jonas, who was a coach on NBC’s The Voice, will sit alongside actress Liza Koshy and Shakira as one of the dance creators. The series is hosted by Camille Kostek. Rehearsals were held last week and production is expected to start over the next few days. The...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

ABC Orders Pilot For New Incarnation Of National Parks Drama From Rashad Raisani & A+E Studios

Click here to read the full article. ABC is heading off into the national parks, only this time without Kevin Costner. The Disney-owned network has handed a pilot order to its untitled national parks project, which comes from A+E Studios. Rashad Raisani, an exec producer on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, is writing and exec producing a brand new take. The news comes after the network passed on the Costner co-penned and exec produced version in July 2021. 2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders The series is a “soapy” procedural set in the world of national parks. It revolves around the tangled, messy lives...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy