‘Inventing Anna’ Vaults To Top Of Nielsen Streaming Chart; ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cracks Top 10

Netflix ’s reality-based series Inventing Anna surged to No. 1 in Nielsen ’s streaming rankings in its first full week of release.

In the week of February 14 to 20, the series racked up almost 3.3 billion minutes of viewing for its nine episodes, up from 1.2 billion in the prior week. The Shondaland-produced drama even outdid Netflix record-holder Squid Game in terms of Week 2 viewing in the U.S. Two-thirds of its overall audience was female and about one-third was in the 35-to-49-year-old demo.

The series is based on real-life con artist Anna Delvey (real surname Sorokin), who managed to defraud a number of high-end investors and New York scenesters, with victims including banks, hotels and a private jet operator. She was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison. This week, she was ordered to be deported to her native Germany, but she is fighting to remain in the U.S.

Nielsen measures viewing via a TV screen for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and Apple TV+, releasing numbers about about a month’s interval. Mobile and non-U.S. viewing is not counted.

Amazon Prime Video grabbed two spots on the chart, with the first two episodes of Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel giving the series enough viewing for the No. 10 spot. Its 28 total episodes drew 499 million minutes of streaming, and two-thirds of its viewers were women.

Love is Blind , whose second season hit Netflix on February 11, finished No. 2 for the week with 1.4 billion streaming minutes, with half viewers between 18 and 34. About 40% of the unscripted show’s audience is multicultural, according to Nielsen.

Encanto continued its charmed run, logging a ninth straight week with at least 1 billion minutes of streaming on Disney+.

Below is the full top 10. Unless otherwise noted, all titles are on Netflix.

Inventing Anna – 9 episodes, 3.283 billion minutes of viewing

Love Is Blind – 23 eps., 1.439B min.

Encanto (Disney+)- film, 1.224B min.

Ozark – 37 eps., 1.083B min.

Reacher (Prime Video) – 8 eps., 935M min.

Sweet Magnolias – 20 eps., 898M min.

NCIS – 354 eps., 856M min.

Cocomelon – 15 eps., 661M min.

Criminal Minds – 320 eps., 647M min.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) – 28 eps., 499M min.