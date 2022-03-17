Richmond police search for runaway 16-year-old mother, 1-year-old son

Police are conducting an investigation after a 16-year-old mother and 1-year-old son were reported missing in Richmond.

Officials believe the young mother, Kenia Cebrara-Delgado, ran away from home with her infant, Edgar.

Delgado and Edgar were last seen at their home on Sunday, March 13, Richmond police reported in a Facebook post . According to authorities, Delgado recently learned that she and her family would be relocating to another state and became extremely upset with the decision.

Monday morning, Delgado's mother discovered that the 16-year-old and the 1-year-old's belongings were missing from the home and Delgado's cell service had also been disconnected.

Police are now asking for the public's help to find the mother and son. "Due to their respective ages, we are concerned for their well-being," they wrote.

Anyone who has spotted the two or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact 510-672-1160 or 510-233-1214.

Police released a picture of Delgado and Edgar, but did not provide further information on their description.

