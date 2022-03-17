County board moves forward with sale of UMV property

The Lawrence County Board met in regular session on March 16 where the board unanimously approved a property tax agreement which allows the sale of the former United Methodist Village North Campus property, located on James Street in Lawrenceville, to be expedited to the Lawrence County Health Department.

The decision will aide in removal of the liens from the property which will then allow the sale to move foward.

LCHD Administrator Amy Marley said that once the sale is complete, which could be as early as March 18, the department will begin moving into the new location. According to Marley, the LCHD hopes to have the transfer completed by the end of the year.

Also during the meeting, a presentation was given by Corey Mcdonald on a proposed website for the county. The website will be implemented through Kemper Technologies and comes upon the recommendation of the Finance Committee.

In other business:

• Keith Kocher was reappointed to a three-year term with the Lawrence-Allison Fire Protection District.

• The Lawrence County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, April 15 is observation of the Good Friday holiday.

The next meeting of the Lawrence County Board is scheduled for Wednesday, April 20 at 4 p.m. in the board room at the Lawrence County Courthouse.