ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

New peer to peer support group coming to Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center

By Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOaBl_0eiGXycW00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new peer-to-peer support group is coming to the Onslow County community, specifically for LGBTQ+ service members, veterans and allies.

With this new service, the Onslow LGBTQ+ Community Center hopes to educate, advocate and support modern military families.

“We’ve had several enlisted and veterans service members come forward and say this is something that is needed in this area,” said executive director of the Onslow LGBTQ+ Community Center, Dennis Biancuzzo.

They call it the “Lambda Warriors Project” and the biggest thing it’s aiming to tackle?

“One situation is the lack of education. We have had several military families who have not understood their LGBTQ children, and some situations are even thrown out of their homes,” said Biancuzzo.

The Onslow LGBTQ+ Community Center has been working with several other local organizations to bring this to the community.

“Through the partnership of all of those programs, and with the cooperation of our military personnel here at Camp Lejeune, and, and other locations, we’ve just decided it is time to build the program,” said Biancuzzo.

Biancuzzo said they’ve already had some responses from people interested in participating.

“Going forward, we are going to be onboarding the peer-to-peer support individuals who are going to be working the program, specifically to assist not only the center but those families out in the community,” said Biancuzzo. “At that point, we will begin probably, I would say biweekly support group meetings for individuals who are in need. And then of course, with those partnership relationships that we spoke about earlier. Those will continue, continue and ramp up even more.”

WNCT spoke with one local veteran who said that he’s proud to be a part of this community, because of its growing number of resources for veterans.

“We have so many veterans that are in the LGBTQ community nowadays, and active duty also. And I believe they deserve the same services as anyone else,” said Retired Sgt. Maj. USMC, Paul Siverson.

The center reminds the community that anyone and everyone is a candidate to get help.

“We do say in the program perspective, that it’s for LGBTQ military families and their partners, spouses, and allies. So that means anyone within our community,” said Biancuzzo.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Resource event looks to help Onslow County community with variety of issues

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow Community Outreach is putting forth a renewed effort to help residents in the area. On Friday, the organization held its second annual resource event. About 25 vendors took part to help with different community issues. Some of those include mental health, food assistance, health education and housing assistance. Organizers said […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Forum focuses on opioid crisis in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C., (WNCT) – After focusing two years on COVID-19, Onslow County wants to pick up a conversation that was put on hold before the pandemic, the ongoing opioid crisis. Onslow County leaders met to address the issue head-on with a forum with notable panelists. The main point that panelists got across was partnership, said […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Public Library receives award

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Interested in reading a book by a North Carolina author? The Onslow County Public Library has you covered. The American Association of University Women presented the library with copies of the 2021 Young People’s Literature Award book. The award highlights the work by Halli Gomez for her book “List of Ten.” […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Gas prices still impacting local food delivery for senior citizens

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Even as gas prices slightly decline, they’re still impacting many people and services. More than 400 Pitt County senior citizens rely on food from the Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program. The program runs weekly, Monday through Friday. With the highest gas prices the country has seen in years, it’s […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp Lejeune, NC
Onslow County, NC
Society
Onslow County, NC
Education
Jacksonville, NC
Society
County
Onslow County, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
Onslow County, NC
Government
Jacksonville, NC
Education
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
WNCT

Pints for Paws helps dogs find forever families

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People in Eastern North Carolina had the chance to enjoy a cold one while also helping out a worthy cause. Many attended the Pints for Paws pub crawl Saturday in Winterville. The crawl started at Local Oak Brewery, stopped off at Tie Breakers and finished at Nauti Dog Brewery. The goals […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pine Knoll Shores raises staff salaries to combat staffing issues

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – Towns everywhere are feeling the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Pine Knoll Shores is no exception.   The town has just recently increased pay for its employees to combat some of the staffing issues they’ve been seeing. The main thing the town manager stresses is that this decision […]
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WNCT

Winston-Salem 12-year-old has knack for finding 4-leaf clovers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mills Douglas has an eye for luck and a heart for sharing his luck with others.  He can spot a four-leaf clover in a jiffy. “Sometimes it’s right there in front of your nose,” said the 12-year-old who has a knack for finding them.  His first one is framed, and another […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Community#Peer Support#Veteran#Support Group#Racism#Lgbtq
WNCT

Digging holes, planting trees. New Bern celebrates Arbor Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Residents came together at Palace Point Commons on Friday to celebrate Arbor Day. New Bern also received recognition from the state’s Arbor Day Foundation for being a city with a green initiative. “It’s just a day of remembrance and opportunity to, you know, just not have as they say asphalt […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Here’s what Fort Bragg’s new name could be

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg may be getting a new name. The North Carolina military installation, along with eight other bases in the United States, are subject to a rename under The Naming Commission due to their commemoration of the Confederacy, a news release said Thursday. The commission has until Oct. 1 to submit […]
FORT BRAGG, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Statistics show decrease in reported crime in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s good news for those of us living in Greenville. The Greenville Police Department recently released its new crime statistics data, and numbers show a decrease in reported crimes. Numbers that are sticking out are property and violent crime reports. Over the past five years, property crimes have decreased by nearly […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Walmart distribution center fire transitions from suppressing to investigating

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two days after a massive fire broke out at a Walmart distribution center, firefighters are starting to transition from fighting the fire to figuring out how it started. On Friday afternoon, officials from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Indiana Department of Environmental Protection […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WNCT

Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old man missing in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert on March 12th for a man who was last seen at Vidant Medical Center. Willie Purvis Jr., 66, was last seen wearing a pink polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. Officials said he was last seen leaving the emergency department […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Four Marines from NC die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway

HELSINKI (AP/WNCT) — Norway’s prime minister said Saturday that four U.S. soldiers were killed in a plane crash during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war. Jonas Gahr Støre tweeted that they were killed in the crash on Friday night. The aircraft was based at New River in Onslow County and went missing during […]
MILITARY
WNCT

WNCT

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy