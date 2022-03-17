ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: EPA’s ‘Clean Air in Buildings Challenge’ provides air quality guidance

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hfo5r_0eiGXqYi00

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency issued guidelines Thursday designed “to assist building owners and operators with reducing risks from airborne viruses and other contaminants indoors.”

Those airborne viruses include COVID-19. The guidelines, part of President Biden’s National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, would also apply to schools. Key actions in the “Clean Air in Buildings Challenge” include:

  • Create a clean indoor air action plan
  • Optimize fresh air ventilation
  • Enhance air filtration and cleaning
  • Conduct community engagement, communication and education

“Protecting our public health means improving our indoor air quality. Today, EPA is following through on President Biden’s plan to move our nation forward in a healthy, sustainable way as we fight COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, building managers and facility staff have been on the frontlines implementing approaches to protect and improve indoor air quality to reduce risks and keep their occupants safe and healthy, and we are so grateful for their efforts,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

The White House released a fact sheet about the Clean Air in Buildings Challenge, calling it a “key component of the President’s Plan that calls on all building owners and operators, schools, colleges and universities, and organizations of all kinds to adopt key strategies to improve indoor air quality in their buildings and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

A Republican response to the Clean Air in Buildings Challenge was not yet available.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Biden taps environmental expert to head EPA’s air office as it tackles climate rules

President Biden on Tuesday nominated Joseph Goffman to lead the Environmental Protection Agency’s air office, elevating a seasoned expert on the nation’s environmental laws and setting up a tough confirmation battle in the narrowly divided Senate. Goffman, a veteran of the EPA under Barack Obama, has been leading...
POTUS
Detroit News

Pollution reduction prompts EPA to improve Metro Detroit's air quality rating

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it plans to formally designate a seven-county region in southeast Michigan as meeting federal air quality standards for ground-level ozone pollution. The Metro Detroit region met the federal standard of 70 parts per billion for the pollutant from 2019 through 2021, the agency...
ENVIRONMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Carney: EPA move will help Delaware’s air quality get back on track

(The Center Square) – A decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to put more stringent emissions controls on Delaware vehicles is drawing praise from state officials. The EPA said earlier this week it is reinstating a waiver on vehicles in 14 states to curb air pollution while improving the state’s air quality.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Biden taps head of the EPA's air office. Expect a tough confirmation fight.

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Below, we dive into President Biden's announcement yesterday about banning oil imports from Russia. But first:. Biden finally taps head of Environmental Protection Agency's air office. President Biden on Tuesday nominated Joseph Goffman to head the Environmental Protection Agency's air office, elevating...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Air#Air Filtration#Air Quality#Fresh Air#The White House#Republican
eenews.net

EPA air nominee faces obstacles to Biden agenda

What began under Joe Goffman will now likely finish under Joe Goffman, who last week was officially nominated to head EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation after over a year in the job in an acting capacity. But for a host of priorities central to the Biden administration’s environmental...
POLITICS
Gazette

GUEST COLUMN: Improve air quality, but spare the economy

A bipartisan coalition of political leaders has achieved significant environmental success over the past 50 years on issues ranging from the cleanup of facilities like Rocky Flats and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal to designation of wilderness areas such as Spanish Peaks and James Peak. But perhaps the greatest environmental and public health success has been the improvement in Colorado’s air quality.
DENVER, CO
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fast Company

How building managers can improve indoor air quality and reduce energy use at the same time

As the world re-emerges from the pandemic, we as a society are faced with two key challenges: First, how can we incorporate the lessons learned about health and shared spaces moving forward? And second, how do we remain mindful of these considerations while also tackling the existential threat of climate change? With the workforce now returning to offices, commercial real estate is the battleground where these challenges must be addressed head on.
INDUSTRY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Ethanol's clean air benefits clouded by greenhouse gas emissions

JANESVILLE, Minn. — White steam billows into the sky, a rolling cloud visible for miles from Guardian Energy's plant in southern Minnesota. You can't see the greenhouse gases pumped out the stacks with the water vapor in the air, but they are there — more than 178,000 metric tons in 2019 alone. Eighteen of Minnesota's 19 corn ethanol plants are among the 100 facilities expelling the most greenhouse gases in the state, according to a Star Tribune analysis of data from the U.S. EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program.
JANESVILLE, MN
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | New EPA air quality report on cancer risk

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New data released by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last week is possibly painting a different picture about pollution of cancer-causing chemicals in the Kanawha Valley. The most recent EPA report released in August 2018, based on 2014 National Air Toxics Assessment data, said...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
studyfinds.org

Green is clean: Ordinary houseplants can improve air quality indoors

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Adding a few potted house plants to your home or office can go a long way toward improving indoor air quality, according to researchers from the University of Birmingham and the Royal Horticultural Society. Scientists report common, everyday houseplants cut down on indoor air pollution significantly.
HOME & GARDEN
technologynetworks.com

El Nino Adversely Affects Air Quality in China's Megacities

Since 2013, China has implemented a series of emission reduction policies, such as the “Clean Air Action” and the “Blue Sky Protection Campaign”. Accordingly, the concentrations of air pollutants have generally decreased significantly. However, PM2.5 pollution still occurs in China under unfavorable weather conditions. El Nino–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is the strongest signal that modulates the interannual variations in the ocean–atmosphere system near the equator. It oscillates between its warm period (El Nino) and cold period (La Nina) and can significantly influence aerosol concentrations.
ENVIRONMENT
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LiveScience

6 symptoms of poor air quality

Are you wondering what symptoms of poor air quality are? On average, Americans spend 90% of their time indoors, where concentrations of some pollutants, like mold spores and dust, can be much higher than outside. Air pollutants can worsen the symptoms of many respiratory conditions, such as asthma, cystic fibrosis...
HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy