The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi per a post from his agents, SportsTrust Advisors, on Twitter. Nnadi just hit free agency for the first time in his NFL career since being drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Nnadi has spent the last four seasons in K.C. as an important presence along the interior next to All-Pro Chris Jones, and has been one of the team’s best defenders against the run in that span.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO