ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘Speech of a loser’: Sen. Graham blasts Putin in tweets

By Braley Dodson
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxxwB_0eiGX0BX00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted that “Putin is losing” and “This is the speech of a loser” Thursday following comments where the Russian leader called for a “necessary self-cleaning” of “traitors” in the European country.

“He would not be threatening his own people if they were with him,” Graham tweeted. “I sense things are breaking in Russia. This was the statement of a desperate man.”

If Putin were to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, “I would consider that a NATO Article 5 breach,” Graham wrote. “Radiation would flow outside Ukraine and negatively impact the entire region, including NATO members.”

NATO Article 5 states that an attack against one member of the organization is an “attack against all allies.”

Earlier this month, Graham said tweeted that someone should “step up to the plate” and “take this guy out,” stating that “You would be doing your country — and the world — a great service.”

Putin’s comments included that Russians “will always be able to distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors, and just to spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths,” according to Reuters.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began an unprovoked invasion on Feb. 24. Since then, Putin has shut down news outlets in the country and detained thousands of protestors.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Bill to make daylight saving time permanent passes Senate

(NEXSTAR) – A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent in the U.S. cleared the Senate Tuesday and now heads to the House of Representatives. The Sunshine Protection Act would need to be approved by the House and then signed into law by President Joe Biden before it became official. Even then, it wouldn’t take effect until Nov. 20, 2023, to allow airlines and other industries to prepare, reports Reuters.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

One of four involved in four-vehicle crash dies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the victims in last Friday’s four-vehicle crash on Memorial Drive in Greenville has passed away. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said Dominique Ransome, 34, of Greenville died at Vidant Medical Center of injuries from the crash that happened n March 11. Around 3:38 p.m. officers responded to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Ukraine#Nuclear Weapon#European#Nato#Russians#Reuters#Ukrainians#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian POW says he was told to shoot CIVILIANS and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days before being captured by Ukrainian forces

A captured Russian commander has revealed he was told to shoot civilians and was part of a unit sent to capture Kharkiv in three days. The man, a platoon leader in Russia's military according to Ukrainian authorities, said Vladimir Putin had ordered the troops to occupy the city of Kharkiv before advancing and capturing other Ukrainian cities.
MILITARY
WNCT

WNCT

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy