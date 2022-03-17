ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi reads Bono-penned poem on Ukraine at St. Patrick’s Day luncheon

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G155a_0eiGWuhJ00

( The Hill ) – House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) shared a poem from Bono about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in which the U2 frontman likened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a saint.

“Most of us, whether we’re in Ireland or here, Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives,” Pelosi told a crowd of lawmakers at Thursday’s annual Friends of Ireland luncheon at the Capitol to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Russia says it transferred bond payment to avoid default

“I got this message this morning from Bono,” Pelosi said of the Irish-born “Sunday Bloody Sunday” singer and humanitarian, who was born Paul Hewson.

“Saint Patrick, he drove out the snakes, with his prayers, but that’s not all it takes,” Pelosi recited from Bono’s piece.

“When a smoke symbolizes an evil that arises and hides in your heart as it breaks,” she continued.

“But in sorrow and fear, that’s when saints can appear, to drive out those old snakes once again.

“And they struggle for us to be free, from the psycho in this human family. Ireland’s sorrow and pain, is now the Ukraine, and Saint Patrick’s name is now Zelenskyy,” Pelosi finished, as fellow attendees at the luncheon began to applaud.

American among civilians killed in Russian attack in Ukraine

U2’s Instagram page had previously praised Ukraine’s resilience amid Russia’s ongoing military offensive last week . “The Ukrainian people are teaching the rest of the world what freedom looks like, what freedom feels like, and most importantly what freedom acts like,” the band wrote. “The bully in the neighborhood will not prevail.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

SUNDAY: For the start of spring, temperatures get warmer as a high pressure moves overhead! Dry air, plenty of sunshine and a light southeast breeze will push temperatures up about 40 degrees during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. MONDAY: By Monday, winds will increase from a southerly direction. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Two arrested for felony drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested for felony drug charges in Pike County on Wednesday, March 16. Agents with the Pike County Narcotics Division pulled Hosea Walker and Frank Dion Lambert over for a traffic stop on Highway 98 East for improper equipment. Agents said they found illegal narcotics during the stop. […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
MSNBC

There's more to American support of Ukraine than what Biden's telling us

President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged an additional $800 million in aid to Ukraine, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s calls for a U.S. or NATO-led no-fly zone. It would be understandable, but a mistake, to think American support is limited to what we can see. Ukraine playing the role of David against Russia’s Goliath is impressive optics, but it’s not happening in a vacuum.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bono
Person
Saint Patrick
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#St Patrick#House#Ukrainian#Irish#Friends Of Ireland#American#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
UPI News

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats

March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry. Bulgaria gave 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country and Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats. Latvia and Estonia expelled three each.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Bodies of Russian troops killed in Ukraine ‘taken to Belarus to disguise true death toll’ as morgues overrun, say locals

CORPSES of dead Russian soldiers are being secretly taken back to Russia via Belarus in special planes, trains, and buses to avoid attracting attention, sources have claimed. Passengers at a train station in Belarus were reportedly "shocked" at the number of corpses being loaded up, while hospital staff have warned of "overflowing" morgues.
MILITARY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy