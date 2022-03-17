Kravis Center relaxes COVID-19 policy, ends mask, health documentation requirements

WEST PALM BEACH — The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has relaxed its COVID-19 health and safety policy, which has been in place since Oct. 1.

Effective Friday, masks and health documentation are no longer required to attend events at the West Palm Beach performing arts venue. The center said the decision was made in response to improving conditions in Palm Beach County, along with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the center's own health advisers.

But in an email to patrons, the Kravis said it still welcomes and encourages mask-wearing. Health documentation for entry had included proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result.

"A limited number of artists and touring productions still may have their own health and safety protocols and masks may be required for select performances and events," the Kravis said.

The Kravis added that its focus on high-intensity air filtration, state-of-the-art heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as its "attention to a clean and sanitized environment, will continue to be a top priority."

COVID-19 infection rates in Palm Beach County have been declining steadily in recent weeks. The county reported 715 cases and zero deaths in the latest week, ending Sunday. A week earlier, it had reported 926 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 366,844 cases and 4,843 deaths.

Ticket purchasers for all events will be notified of up-to-date guidelines before each performance. Center officials said they encourage patrons to check the specific event page at kravis.org for each performance before arriving at the venue.

"We encourage you to continue to make responsible decisions about your health, and if you feel unwell, please stay home," the Kravis said.

For questions, call the box office at 561-832-7469 between noon and 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday. For additional details on the COVID-19 policy, visit www.kravis.org/healthsafety .

