Kyle Pitts' deleted tweet sends Watson rumors into overdrive

By Dan Mennella
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xe9DY_0eiGWDBQ00

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts on Thursday posted a cryptic tweet teasing a potentially splashy transaction -- before quickly deleting it.

The budding star scrubbed a vague post in which he said, "It's about to get scary in Atlanta ..." The tweet, which was yanked after just a few minutes, also included a "zipped lips" emoji.

Photo credit Twitter

Pitts' missive sent Football Twitter into a frenzy over a potential trade involving Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is said to be considering the Falcons among his short list of preferred trade destinations. Other teams include the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, while it was also reported on Thursday that Watson had ruled out the Cleveland Browns as a landing spot.

Pitts' teaser seemed to be explained a short later while, however, when it was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Falcons were signing two-time All-Pro cornerback Casey Hayward to a two-year, $11 million contract in free agency.

Pitts welcomed the news of the Falcons signing the Georgia native, saying "This is what I was talking about! My dawg back home."

Pitts, the fourth overall pick in last year's draft and a Pro Bowler as a rookie, has surfaced in recent days in trade speculation surrounding Watson. Reports have long indicated the Texans were seeking at least three first-round draft picks in exchange for Watson, and it was unclear whether they were also interested in any players, or whether they'd be able to secure one as highly regarded as Pitts.

One report indicated Watson would be making his decision as soon as Thursday afternoon.

