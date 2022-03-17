ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite her request, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame won't remove Dolly Parton from the ballot

By Marni Zipper, Monica Rivera
 3 days ago

On Monday (March 14), Dolly Parton took to social media to explain why she opted to remove herself from this year’s Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction considerations.

In a statement across her social media platforms the Country Queen wrote, “even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right.” Adding, “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

After days of no response from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the organization finally spoke out on Thursday, confirming that Parton will remain on the ballot because the voting process has been underway for quite some time.

In a new statement, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation noted, “Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.”

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

The statement also acknowledged that officials from the organization respected Parton’s stance and “thoughtful note,” and shared, “in addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world."

The musical minds at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officially announced the 2022 class of nominees on Wednesday, February 2, with a total of 17 artists and bands up for induction this year.

As of now, Dolly has not commented on the Hall’s stance. Earlier on Thursday, during an interview with Fox & Friends , the Country superstar made her discomfort as a possible inductee abundantly clear.

She said, “because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America – I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music. I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than that, but I still didn’t feel right about it. It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”

