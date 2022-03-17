ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Launches Integrated Last Mile Fleet Solution

Google is looking to tackle last mile delivery with the launch of an integrated suite of mapping, routing and analytics capabilities that assist fleet operators from the initial eCommerce order to the final doorstep delivery. According to a company blog post Thursday (March 17), the Last Mile Fleet Solution...

pymnts

Today in B2B: BigCommerce Adds One-Click Checkout with Bolt Partnership; Treasure Cash Helps Business Put Their Idle Cash to Work for Them

Today in B2B payments, AIT Worldwide relocates its Cincinnati warehouse to larger, more convenient facility and Treasure Financial launches Treasure Cash function to put idle cash to work. Plus, BigCommerce and Bolt team up to offer merchants the ability to add one-click checkout capabilities. B2B FinTech cash management platform Treasure...
RETAIL
