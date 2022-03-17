New medical school scholarship inspires future service to West Virginia’s eastern panhandle

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Gagan J. Singh, M.D., is passionate about providing care to West Virginia’s eastern panhandle and hopes to inspire others to do the same through a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

A Maryland native, Singh relocated to West Virginia in 2004 to start a private ophthalmology practice, the Medical Eye Center, in Charles Town, West Virginia, and Germantown, Maryland. He is a board-certified cornea specialist who earned his medical degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C. He completed an ophthalmology residency at the University of Maryland in Baltimore followed by a corneal diseases and surgery fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He then put down roots 90 minutes outside of Washington, D.C. to start his practice.

“My interest is to create synergy for Jefferson County, West Virginia, and encourage young physicians to return to the area after they complete their medical education and provide medical care in that area,” Singh said.

The Dr. Gagan J. Singh Scholarship is for an entering first-year medical student that has demonstrated high academic achievement. Recipients will commit to serve a minimum of two years in Jefferson County after completion of their postgraduate training. Of course, Singh also hopes recipients will choose to continue practicing in the community beyond their two-year commitment.

“This area of the country is picturesque in its natural landscape,” he said. “It has an amazing community that really values its health care providers when care is given in a competent, compassionate manner. I have been extremely fortunate to have had a chance to practice here for the last 18+ years and now I am hoping we continue to attract more talented physicians to this area.”