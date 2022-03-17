ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Town, WV

New medical school scholarship inspires future service to West Virginia’s eastern panhandle

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCFNs_0eiGUFsS00

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Gagan J. Singh, M.D., is passionate about providing care to West Virginia’s eastern panhandle and hopes to inspire others to do the same through a new scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

A Maryland native, Singh relocated to West Virginia in 2004 to start a private ophthalmology practice, the Medical Eye Center, in Charles Town, West Virginia, and Germantown, Maryland. He is a board-certified cornea specialist who earned his medical degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C. He completed an ophthalmology residency at the University of Maryland in Baltimore followed by a corneal diseases and surgery fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He then put down roots 90 minutes outside of Washington, D.C. to start his practice.

“My interest is to create synergy for Jefferson County, West Virginia, and encourage young physicians to return to the area after they complete their medical education and provide medical care in that area,” Singh said.

The Dr. Gagan J. Singh Scholarship is for an entering first-year medical student that has demonstrated high academic achievement. Recipients will commit to serve a minimum of two years in Jefferson County after completion of their postgraduate training. Of course, Singh also hopes recipients will choose to continue practicing in the community beyond their two-year commitment.

“This area of the country is picturesque in its natural landscape,” he said. “It has an amazing community that really values its health care providers when care is given in a competent, compassionate manner. I have been extremely fortunate to have had a chance to practice here for the last 18+ years and now I am hoping we continue to attract more talented physicians to this area.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces nearly $23 million to support up to 600 new nursing students at education programs across the state

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WVSOM celebrates 50th anniversary in Charleston

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of events around the state. School officials most recently celebrated the institution’s founding during a visit to Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston, W.Va., to increase awareness of WVSOM’s impact on the state and region and to generate excitement among supporters that could lead to philanthropic support. WVSOM’s overall economic impact is $133.6 million.
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

WVU School of Nursing awarded $2 million through Gov. Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program

The West Virginia University School of Nursing has been awarded a total of $2 million through West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, which is designed to address the state’s nursing shortage through a multifaceted approach to attract, train, and retain nurses in the Mountain State. Representing a fundamental part of this approach, an award program was established to fund nursing program expansion projects at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Pennsylvania State
Charles Town, WV
Education
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
City
Charles Town, WV
Lootpress

Student leaders invited to apply for Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship

Student leaders committed to work that aids West Virginia and its residents are invited to apply for the 2022 Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship. Established in honor of Hazel Ruby McQuain and her legacy of service to the state, the scholarship provides funding to outstanding West Virginia residents to pursue and complete a graduate degree from a West Virginia institution of higher education or an accredited higher education institution outside of the state, but within the United States.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Energy company to retire, sell Ohio, WVa power plants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia coal–fired power plant will be sold or retired next year, its owner said. Akron, Ohio–based Energy Harbor announced the plan this week for the Pleasants Power station along with a coal and diesel facility in Stratton, Ohio, as part of its commitment to become carbon free.
STRATTON, OH
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces over $3.9 million in grant funding for broadband improvement projects across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of over $3.9 million in Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program funds for various broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state. This marks the second round of grants awarded as part of Gov. Justice’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#West Virginia University#Medical Education#The Medical Eye Center#Howard University
Lootpress

WVa University to host Appalachian Studies Conference

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is hosting a conference this week devoted to the study and promotion of the Appalachian region. The 45th annual Appalachian Studies Conference, “Making, Creating and Encoding: Crafting Possibilities in Appalachia” is taking place from Thursday to Sunday. The event will feature craftivism, podcasting and hip-hop performances.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice unveils the nation’s first multi-part vacation guide collection

ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted an event today at Hawks Nest State Park to announce that West Virginia is once again blazing new trails in the tourism industry with an all-new Vacation Guide unlike any ever seen before, to unveil a new State Highway Map for 2022, and to ceremonially cut the ribbon on over $7 million in improvements to the park lodge and museum.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Lootpress

W.Va legislators respond to proposal to suspend state gas tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, joined with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, in responding to the recent proposal by the Minority leadership from the Senate and House of Delegates to suspend West Virginia’s 35.7-cent gasoline tax for 30 days:. “Every single member of the Legislature...
GAS PRICE
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce ARC POWER Grants

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced three POWER grants totaling $2,085,225 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). “I’m glad to announce...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Lewisburg announces “Make It Shine” clean-up campaign

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Lewisburg is planning a “Make It Shine” clean-up campaign sponsored by the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee, a coalition of people dedicated to the improvement, betterment and beautification of the city. According to Shannon Beatty, Lewisburg in Bloom Coordinator, the event will be held...
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy