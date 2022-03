HOLLAND, Michigan — A crash on Wednesday morning injured two teenagers and killed one of the teenager's unborn child. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, an officer for the Holland Department of Public Safety noticed an illegally parked vehicle and went to issue a citation. When approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed that it was occupied by a man and that the ignition lock cylinder was damaged and the license plate didn't match the registration.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO