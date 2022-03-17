ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TREASURIES-Yields erratic, curve flattens but rebounds from earlier lows

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds quotes, details, updates prices) NEW YORK, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields were erratic on Thursday as the market digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's first hike in three years while lack of a resolution on the Ukraine crisis continued to weigh on sentiment. The U.S. government bonds yield curve flattened after the Fed announced on Wednesday a 25-basis-point interest rate hike, with yields on short-term bonds increasing more than longer-dated ones to reflect expectations of steeper rates in the short term. In addition to raising interest rates, the Fed also laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year to counter persistent inflation. A closely watched part of the yield curve, the one comparing two-year Treasuries with 10-year notes, flattened to 24.5 basis points on Wednesday after the Fed announcement. That gap became even smaller on Thursday, hitting 18.5 basis points in intraday trade, the flattest since March 2020, although it bounced back to 24.7 basis points later on Thursday. The market is pricing in “volatility, broadly speaking on the geopolitical front as well as digesting the very hawkish Fed sentiment,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. The flattening of the curve reflects market concerns that the Fed may tighten monetary policy too aggressively, to the point of hurting economic growth or even causing a recession. Such concerns are further heightened by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, where a fourth straight day of talks between negotiators did not lead to a resolution, with Western officials saying the two sides remained far apart. A less closely watched part of the yield curve, the one plotting three- and 10-year bonds, inverted intraday on Thursday, but it then bounced back to 4.7 basis points. The last time that corner of the curve inverted was in March 2007, Citi strategists said in a note, adding further inversions were a matter of time. "It's almost a mechanical thing from here, curve-wise", they said in a note. Curve inversions in some parts of the curve, such as the 2s10s, are seen as predicting an upcoming recession in the next year or two. Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, noted that on average it took around three years from the first Fed hike for the economy to tip into recession though all but one of those recessions occurred within 37 months when the 2s10s curve inverted before the hiking cycle ended. Most Fed policymakers now see the federal funds rate rising to a range between 1.75% and 2% by the end of 2022, the equivalent of a quarter-percentage-point rate increase at each of the Fed's six remaining policy meetings this year. They project it will climb to 2.8% next year - above the 2.4% level that officials now feel would work to slow the economy. Fed funds futures traders are pricing the federal funds rate to rise to 2.12% next February. The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields jumped after the Fed announcement on Wednesday as high as 2.246% from 2.149% a day earlier, but they eased back on Thursday, to around 2.19%. For research firm Capital Economics, however, 10-year Treasury yields will end up higher than anticipated this and next year, as interest rates could go higher than what investors are pricing in. The Fed said on Wednesday it expects to begin so-called quantitative tightening - which is a reduction of its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet - "at a coming meeting". "We expect quantitative tightening to boost the term premium (the additional compensation investors receive for holding long-dated assets over short-term ones) once it begins, as it will increase the quantity of Treasuries to be absorbed by the private sector by a significant amount", Capital Economics said. March 17 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.3925 0.3983 -0.061 Six-month bills 0.7825 0.7965 -0.063 Two-year note 99-41/256 1.9405 -0.028 Three-year note 98-220/256 2.1456 -0.016 Five-year note 98-160/256 2.1693 -0.027 Seven-year note 97-208/256 2.2162 -0.011 10-year note 97-48/256 2.1921 0.005 20-year bond 96-168/256 2.5909 0.027 30-year bond 95-32/256 2.4818 0.024 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.00 1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 10.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -19.25 1.00 spread (Reporting by Karen Brettel and Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

