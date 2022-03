The Williamson County Board of Commissioners voted Feb. 14 to approve measures to help retain teachers and staff in the district's 51 schools. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve a mid-year 3% raise for all teachers and a $1 per hour pay increase for all hourly staff at a cost of $3.9 million through the end of fiscal year 2021-22. “This gives a badly needed raise to our exceptional teachers and staff, full time and part time,” commission education committee Chair Brian Beathard said at the meeting.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 28 DAYS AGO