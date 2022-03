Hundreds of Michiganders shared their opinions with state environmental regulators about how the Great Lakes State can reduce its contributions to the climate crisis. Michigan officials are finalizing the state’s plan to meet Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s goal to make the state carbon neutral by 2050. Among the planned benchmarks are to be at 50 percent renewable energy statewide by 2030 and to have coal completely phased out five years after that.

