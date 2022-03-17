ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety Announces Inaugural Miami Entertainment Town Honoring Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Presented by City National Bank, on April 7

By William Earl
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariety announced today that Emilio and Gloria Estefan will be honored with the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers award at the inaugural Miami Entertainment Town breakfast held on Thursday, April 7. The event will celebrate those featured in the Miami Entertainment Impact Report, which profiles media, music and entertainment individuals based out...

