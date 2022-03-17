Scottsdale Quarter to hold Easter event

Families, friends, and community members are invited to celebrate spring at Scottsdale Quarter with, Hide and Peep Easter event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 16.

The family-friendly event offers the opportunity to explore the town center in search of Easter treats, with colorful eggs hidden throughout the Hide and Peep Egg Hunt, which will be an interactive scavenger hunt that will unlock the secret location to a prize-filled bag for each participant, according to a press release.

Afterward, families can enjoy music, dancing, face painting and balloon twisting while the Easter bunny hops around The Quad for pictures for The Quarter at 15059 N. Scottsdale Road.

“We are excited to once again celebrate the Easter season through colorful activities that make the Scottsdale Quarter blossom with a sense of community,” said Scottsdale Quarter General Manager Richard Hunt said in the release.

“We are committed to providing ways for guests to engage, connect, and explore year-round, and look forward to welcoming families to experience spring at our annual Hide and Peep event.”

Tickets are only required to secure a bag for children participating in the egg hunt. Event attendance is free, the release said.

Reservations are required for the egg hunt portion of the event and can be made on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hide-peep-tickets-288163834787.

For more information on Hide and Peep and other events at Scottsdale Quarter, visit scottsdalequarter.com/events.