New York City, NY

2022 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade

By CBSNewYork Team
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiwYf_0eiGRm3m00

Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, holding Irish flags, participate in the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York City on March 17, 2022. The annual New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is known as the world's largest, returned after being cancelled in 2020 and officially held virtually and downsized in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers, politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGm35_0eiGRm3m00
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Revelers cheer during the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2022 in New York City. The annual New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is known as the world's largest, returned after being cancelled in 2020 and officially held virtually and downsized in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers, politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFOa3_0eiGRm3m00
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Revelers cheer during the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2022 in New York City. The annual New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is known as the world's largest, returned after being cancelled in 2020 and officially held virtually and downsized in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers, politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQR3l_0eiGRm3m00
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

Members of the FDNY Pipes and Drums participate in the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2022 in New York City. The annual New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is known as the world's largest, returned after being cancelled in 2020 and officially held virtually and downsized in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers, politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHMp1_0eiGRm3m00
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul march in the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2022 in New York City. The annual New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is known as the world's largest, returned after being cancelled in 2020 and officially held virtually and downsized in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers, politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzaNt_0eiGRm3m00
Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

People march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2022 in New York City. The annual New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is known as the world's largest, returned after being cancelled in 2020 and officially held virtually and downsized in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers, politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fssk4_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Marching bands participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqsTn_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Marching bands participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vawb3_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Marching bands participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpcVf_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

People cheer as marching bands participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvCce_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

An Irish Wolfhound participates in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jz6rH_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Marching bands participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDdPQ_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Marching bands participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjDDi_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

People cheer as marching bands participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSCZ2_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Marching bands participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zosLF_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Members of the military march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLCwi_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

A police band marches in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MapwU_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Members of the military march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJ6VC_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Police march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0wpI_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

People cheer as marching bands participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cr1lp_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

People cheer as marching bands participate in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year do the the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9Z1w_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Members of the military march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36g8R6_0eiGRm3m00
/ Getty Images

Members of the military march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade down 5th Ave. on March 17, 2022 in New York City. Known as the world's largest St. Patrick's Day Parade, New York is welcoming back the annual event after holding a virtual event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dozens of bands, performers politicians, and other groups made their way up Fifth Avenue in a celebration of Irish heritage.

CBS New York

Women restaurant owners go against the grain in Little Italy

NEW YORK -- In the late 1800s, many Italians immigrated here and established the neighborhood now known as Little Italy. For decades, all the restaurants there were run by men, but that eventually changed.This Women's History Month, CBS2's Lisa Rozner introduces us to some of the first women to go against the grain.Adele Gallo warmly welcomes customers to her restaurant Casa Bella on Mulberry Street.After learning the ropes at a Brooklyn pancake restaurant in the 80s, the granddaughter of Italian immigrants says a real estate attorney and his wife who owned Casa Bella asked her to manage it."They said, 'It'll...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suspect indicted in murder of Christina Lee in Chinatown

NEW YORK -- The suspect in the murder of Christina Lee in Chinatown was indicted Wednesday.Assamad Nash appeared before a judge in Manhattan Supreme Court.The 25-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and burglary, as well as burglary as a sexually motivated felony.Prosecutors say in February, Nash followed the 35-year-old Lee to her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street, then stabbed her to death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

St. Patrick's Day Parade set to return: Street closures and traffic advisories

NEW YORK -- New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is back in a big way this year. For the past two years, the parade was canceled because of the pandemic and most celebrations were held virtually, though a smaller group still marched up Fifth Avenue. This year, the festivities return, with the parade set to step off at 11 a.m. Thursday.The NYPD says there will be no parking along Fifth Avenue from 44th to 84th streets, as well as several side streets in the area. The following streets will also be closed: Formation:Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street43rd Street between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading across N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Will Andrew Cuomo run for governor again?

NEW YORK -- There's new buzz over whether former governor Andrew Cuomo will run again and try to unseat the woman who replaced him.You could say that "coy" has now become Cuomo's middle name, which rhymes with "toy," which is exactly what he's doing right now -- toying with the idea of maybe, possible running for governor again, challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul in the upcoming June Democratic primary.Speaking at a Black church in Brooklyn on March 6, Cuomo said, "They broke my heart, but they didn't break my spirit. I want to take the energy that could make me bitter...
BROOKLYN, NY
