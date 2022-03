Located at 710 Jefferson Street sits an old Army chapel built during World War II by an all-black battalion in what was then called Camp Claiborne. The old church has been used in various capacities throughout the years. Most recently, Ravi Daggula, a local developer with a mission to revive the Northside took out $100,000 of his personal money and partnered with Dr. Robert Autin to purchase the aging structure for $200,000. Historic preservation & renovation for the project will cost an estimated one million dollars.

