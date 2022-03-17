ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Woman Killed While Crossing Sample Road in Coral Springs

By Kevin Deutsch
coralspringstalk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Coral Springs man struck and killed a woman crossing the street in Pompano Beach Saturday, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the fatal crash at 11:47 p.m. as Denfield Gilead,...

coralspringstalk.com

