ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Lighting of NYS landmarks for St. Patrick’s Day

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfyKZ_0eiGQaMR00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that state landmarks will be lit the night of March 17, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Officials said twelve landmarks will be lit green in support of Irish-Americans.

What’s the cost of living in the Capital Region?

“Over 100 years ago, my father’s parents immigrated from County Kerry in Ireland to the United States, and as the highest-ranking Irish-American elected official in New York State, I am proud to honor the contributions Irish-American New Yorkers have made to our state and country,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, we recognize the Irish-American spirit of toughness, perseverance, and resiliency, and I wish the thousands of New Yorkers celebrating today a very safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

The landmarks to be lit in honor of St. Patrick’s Day include:

  • One World Trade Center
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • Empire State Plaza
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center
  • Niagara Falls
  • The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
  • Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
NEWS10 ABC

Albany pastor converts church basement into soft serve shop and arcade

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bishop Avery Comithier says growing up in and around Albany, he always loved getting ice cream with his siblings and friends. However, he couldn’t help noticing how far they needed to go to get it. “I always noticed everything was on the outskirts of Albany, but not within,” explains Pastor Comithier. […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Nys#Irish Americans#New Yorkers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NEWS10 ABC

$1.35M available for NYS forest conservation program

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has about $1.35 million first-round grants available for the Forest Conservation Easements for Land Trusts (FCELT) Grant Program. The program is for eligible, accredited land trusts to purchase conservation easements on forested land.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Nursing home audit fallout

This week on Empire State Weekly, after a new audit detailed contrasting numbers reported relating to Covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes under former Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration, answers are still being demanded by lawmakers, but health care leaders are looking to the future as to how the industry can learn from these mistakes and strengthen their partnership with the state to better serve those in their care going forward.
HEALTH SERVICES
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy