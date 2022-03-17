ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson Heights, PA

Former Patterson Heights Fire Chief/Mayor Ronald Tyger dies

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

PATTERSON HEIGHTS − Ronald A. "Red" Tyger, 71, of Chippewa Township died Tuesday at the age of 71.

He served as mayor of Patterson Heights for three years, and served over 40 years with the Patterson Heights Volunteer Fire Department, more than 20 years as fire chief.

On its Facebook page, the fire department said even after his retirement, Tyger continued to be a big supporter of the borough and fire department.

"We can’t thank you enough for your dedication and leadership, Ron," the department said. "Your contributions to not only the PHVFD, but to the Borough of Patterson Heights will not be forgotten."

Tyger's full obituary can be read at gabauerfuneralhomes.com.

