Congress & Courts

Pelosi reads Bono-penned poem on Ukraine at St. Patrick’s Day luncheon

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) shared a poem from Bono about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in which the U2 frontman likened Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a saint.

“Most of us, whether we’re in Ireland or here, Bono has been a very Irish part of our lives,” Pelosi told a crowd of lawmakers at Thursday’s annual Friends of Ireland luncheon at the Capitol to mark St. Patrick’s Day.

Russian ministry says it’s ‘recording unprecedented attacks’ on government websites

“I got this message this morning from Bono,” Pelosi said of the Irish-born “Sunday Bloody Sunday” singer and humanitarian, who was born Paul Hewson.

“Saint Patrick, he drove out the snakes, with his prayers, but that’s not all it takes,” Pelosi recited from Bono’s piece.

“When a smoke symbolizes an evil that arises and hides in your heart as it breaks,” she continued.

“But in sorrow and fear, that’s when saints can appear, to drive out those old snakes once again.

“And they struggle for us to be free, from the psycho in this human family. Ireland’s sorrow and pain, is now the Ukraine, and Saint Patrick’s name is now Zelenskyy,” Pelosi finished, as fellow attendees at the luncheon began to applaud.

Blinken confirms US citizen killed in Ukraine

U2’s Instagram page had previously praised Ukraine’s resilience amid Russia’s ongoing military offensive last week . “The Ukrainian people are teaching the rest of the world what freedom looks like, what freedom feels like, and most importantly what freedom acts like,” the band wrote. “The bully in the neighborhood will not prevail.”

