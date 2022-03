Blueground and Landing offer flexible leases that allow you to move to a different city or country. If you’ve ever tried full-time travel or being a digital nomad, hopping between cities around the world every few weeks or months, you know that the logistics can get exhausting. When planning your first few destinations, it’s fun to spend hours looking for the perfect Airbnb. But there’s a reason most people don’t move every month: it’s hard work, and there’s a lot more admin involved than just paying the booking fee and packing your stuff.

