ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'Talks are at a very early stage': Pop Idol bosses planning to revive hit talent show with sensational comeback 20 years after it first aired

By Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Pop Idol bosses are in 'very early' talks for the show to make a comeback after it last aired in 2003.

The ITV talent competition saw Will Young, now 43, triumph on series one in 2002, releasing single Evergreen, while Gareth Gates, 37, finished in second place, and Michelle McManus, 41, went on to win the second season in 2003.

Now, just over two decades on from the live final of series one, which was viewed by 13.4million people, the contest could be returning to screens, with an ITV source telling MailOnline that 'talks are at a very early stage'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ziHg_0eiGOuPd00
Back again: Pop Idol bosses are in 'very early' talks for the show to make a comeback after it last aired in 2003 (Will Young pictured in 2002)

However, they added that it's 'unlikely to return for a full series'.

It is understood ITV approached show bosses in America, Holland and Sweden about bringing the format back before Christmas, with talks beginning this week.

Original creator Simon Fuller - the brainchild behind the likes of the Spice Girls, S Club 7, Annie Lennox and the US version of the show, American Idol - is said to be involved and ITV would like the programme to air for a special run next autumn to mark 20 years since it was last on UK television.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303Kvy_0eiGOuPd00
Stars: The ITV talent competition saw Will Young, now 43, triumph on series one in 2002, releasing single Evergreen, while Gareth Gates, 37, finished in second place (seen on show)

The original saw Simon Cowell, Neil Fox, Nicki Chapman and Pete Waterman on the judging panel but a new line-up is yet to be confirmed.

In 2004 it was decided Pop Idol would not return when Simon Cowell left to launch The X Factor that year.

However, the Idol franchise became a global success, with American Idol, Australian Idol, Canadian Idol and Indonesian Idol becoming just some of the many versions launched around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sXI08_0eiGOuPd00
Pop queen: Michelle McManus, now 41, went on to win the second season in 2003 (seen on show)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4rn7_0eiGOuPd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30w7Cf_0eiGOuPd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQWlZ_0eiGOuPd00
The original saw (L-R) Neil Fox, Nicki Chapman, Pete Waterman and Simon Cowell on the judging panel but a line-up is yet to be confirmed (pictured 2003)

The UK version saw the likes of Darius Danesh rebrand himself as Darius Campbell, now 41, and launch a successful pop career after his controversial appearance on Popstars, the show which launched Hear'Say, in 2001.

He competed alongside favourites Zoe Birkett, who went on to appear on Big Brother in 2014, and Rik Waller in series one.

Taking to Instagram last month, Will thanked fans for their support 20 years after he auditioned for Pop Idol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sLEQ_0eiGOuPd00
Musical stars: The show launched a number of pop careers, including Rik Waller who had two UK top 40 singles (pictured 2002)

He wrote: '20 years. Thank you for coming on this crazy journey with me and for all the support you have shown across the years.'

Gareth posted: '20 YEARS today, I became the UK’s biggest Loser! How has it been 20 years?

'It feels like yesterday I was stood on that stage with @willyoungofficial & @antanddecwaiting for the results to come through..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ueeq1_0eiGOuPd00
Grateful: Taking to Instagram last month, Will thanked fans for their support 20 years after he auditioned for Pop Idol

'I owe everything to Pop Idol. Yes I worked hard on music well before going on the show (learning to play instruments and sing from the age of 8) but would a shy kid with a stammer from Bradford have made it in the music business without that platform and exposure? Probably not.

'It’s a good job @simoncowell liked me!

'Thank you to all that voted and for giving me the beautifully blessed life I still live today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMh1V_0eiGOuPd00
Thankful: Gareth posted: 'Thank you to all that voted and for giving me the beautifully blessed life I still live today'

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Elizabeth Hurley Pays Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Shane Warne After Australian Cricketer Dies on Vacation in Thailand

Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to her ex-fiancé, the legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne on Saturday after the 52-year-old died suddenly on Friday while vacationing in Thailand. “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever,” the British actress wrote on Instagram, along with a slideshow of photos of the former couple. “RIP my beloved Lionheart.” The pair had started dating in late 2010, with Warne proposing in September of 2011. However they split in late 2013, with the blame placed on the long-distance nature of their relationship. Warne later admitted he struggled with how close Hurley was with her ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant. In 2020, Steve Bing, the father of Hurley’s son, Damian, took his own life. Warne, who is considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time, is believed to have died of a heart attack, according to officials in Koh Samui. While his family hasn't released further details of his passing, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a state funeral would be offered to Warne.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Fuller
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Michelle Mcmanus
Person
Pete Waterman
Person
Nicki Chapman
Person
Gareth Gates
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Zoe Birkett
musictimes.com

Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
CANCER
MassLive.com

Simon Cowell reacts to death of his ‘America’s Got Talent’ ‘Golden Buzzer’ act from last season Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczewski, family establishes GoFundMe in her honor

Following the death of Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski, a breakout star from the series “America’s Got Talent,” from cancer earlier this week, the singer’s family, and the man who gave her the competition’s special “Golden Buzzer,” have responded publicly. Marczewski, 31, from...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Idol#Talent Show#American Idol#Australian Idol#Itv#Evergreen#Mailonline#Canadian#Indonesian
womansday.com

'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Confronts Contestant About "Reinventing" One of Her Songs

The next batch of auditions for American Idol season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall) aired on Sunday night, and judge Katy Perry was at a loss for words. It all began when 25-year-old singer Lady K stepped in front of Katy and her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. After sharing that she felt connected to Lionel because of her Tuskegee, Alabama roots, Lady K revealed that Katy’s songs gave her strength during difficult times. When the American Idol contestant said she would be performing Katy’s 2012 hit single “Wide Awake,” the judge was visibly surprised by her choice. But she would only become more intrigued after hearing Lady K’s emotional rendition, which symbolized her life journey.
HOMELESS
ETOnline.com

'American Idol' Sneak Peek: Katy Perry Is Left Speechless After Contestant's Audition (Exclusive)

It takes a lot to impress Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, but this aspiring singer did it. On Sunday's American Idol, the judges are left speechless when they meet contestant Kenedi Anderson. In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Part 2 of the auditions, at first Perry, Richie and Bryan think nothing of her audition. But as she begins to passionately sing and play the piano, Perry slowly realizes that Kenedi may be more than just the average auditioner.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'American Idol': Katy Perry Gets Emotional as 'Idol' Hopeful Auditions With 'Wide Awake'

American Idol judge Katy Perry was blown away by one hopeful's powerful rendition of one of her own tracks, "Wide Awake." The contestant in question was Lady K, and her take on the song had the judges (and likely many viewers) emotional. Perry even said that Lady K "reinvented" the song in a way that showcased the singer's "beauty" and "grace."
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

Kelsie Dolin's American Idol audition had Lionel Richie in tears

In 2022, American Idol is onto its 20th season and even after 20 years of auditions, there are tonnes of talented singers still walking through the American Idol doors. The judges certainly have their work cut out during season 20 as people from all over the USA are giving it their all to become the next American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson’s Trailblazing Career: From ‘American Idol’ to ‘Respect’

Jennifer Hudson’s American Idol journey was like none other. Now her career has become what legends are made of. When she first walked into our living rooms she was a soft spoken 22 year old. Although she had a gentle speaking voice, once she sang her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Share Your Love With Me,” the singer showed just how powerful her singing voice could be.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Buckingham Palace Set To Launch 'Military-Style' Operation To Get Queen Elizabeth To Prince Philips' Memorial Service

Buckingham Palace is reportedly planning a “military-style” operation to get Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip’s upcoming Thanksgiving memorial service without being seen by the prying eyes of the paparazzi. This comes amid mounting rumors that Elizabeth’s health has been failing in recent months and claims that Her Majesty is looking frailer than ever.
U.K.
Stamford Advocate

BTS Are Back: Pop Outfit Plays First In-Person Show in South Korea in Over Two Years

BTS made a triumphant return to the stage in Seoul, playing their first of three shows at the Olympic Stadium in the South Korean capital Thursday, March 10. Not only did the show mark the group’s first in several months — following a sold-out four-night run at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in December — but it was also BTS’ first show for a live audience in South Korea since their Oct. 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself gig (also at the Olympic Stadium). BTS will play two more Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul shows, March 12 and 13; the March 12 gig will be broadcast in select movie theaters around the world, while the March 13 show will stream online via Weverse.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

MAFS star Samantha Moitzi is related to Australia's worst serial killer Ivan Milat - as it's revealed she shared her dark family secret after her 'husband' suggested they watch Wolf Creek

Married At First Sight bride Samantha Moitzi is related to notorious murderer Ivan Milat - but her family link to the 'backpacker killer' will not be addressed on the show. The Gold Coast-based fashion brand manager, 27, left producers and her on-screen 'husband' Al Perkins stunned when she revealed during filming last year she was the granddaughter of Milat's younger sister Shirley Soire.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy