'Talks are at a very early stage': Pop Idol bosses planning to revive hit talent show with sensational comeback 20 years after it first aired

Pop Idol bosses are in 'very early' talks for the show to make a comeback after it last aired in 2003.

The ITV talent competition saw Will Young, now 43, triumph on series one in 2002, releasing single Evergreen, while Gareth Gates, 37, finished in second place, and Michelle McManus, 41, went on to win the second season in 2003.

Now, just over two decades on from the live final of series one, which was viewed by 13.4million people, the contest could be returning to screens, with an ITV source telling MailOnline that 'talks are at a very early stage'.

However, they added that it's 'unlikely to return for a full series'.

It is understood ITV approached show bosses in America, Holland and Sweden about bringing the format back before Christmas, with talks beginning this week.

Original creator Simon Fuller - the brainchild behind the likes of the Spice Girls, S Club 7, Annie Lennox and the US version of the show, American Idol - is said to be involved and ITV would like the programme to air for a special run next autumn to mark 20 years since it was last on UK television.

The original saw Simon Cowell, Neil Fox, Nicki Chapman and Pete Waterman on the judging panel but a new line-up is yet to be confirmed.

In 2004 it was decided Pop Idol would not return when Simon Cowell left to launch The X Factor that year.

However, the Idol franchise became a global success, with American Idol, Australian Idol, Canadian Idol and Indonesian Idol becoming just some of the many versions launched around the world.

The UK version saw the likes of Darius Danesh rebrand himself as Darius Campbell, now 41, and launch a successful pop career after his controversial appearance on Popstars, the show which launched Hear'Say, in 2001.

He competed alongside favourites Zoe Birkett, who went on to appear on Big Brother in 2014, and Rik Waller in series one.

Taking to Instagram last month, Will thanked fans for their support 20 years after he auditioned for Pop Idol.

He wrote: '20 years. Thank you for coming on this crazy journey with me and for all the support you have shown across the years.'

Gareth posted: '20 YEARS today, I became the UK’s biggest Loser! How has it been 20 years?

'It feels like yesterday I was stood on that stage with @willyoungofficial & @antanddecwaiting for the results to come through..

'I owe everything to Pop Idol. Yes I worked hard on music well before going on the show (learning to play instruments and sing from the age of 8) but would a shy kid with a stammer from Bradford have made it in the music business without that platform and exposure? Probably not.

'It’s a good job @simoncowell liked me!

'Thank you to all that voted and for giving me the beautifully blessed life I still live today.'