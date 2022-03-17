Kaley Cuoco returns for season two of The Flight Attendant as action-packed teaser shows Cassie Bowden quitting alcohol and working for the CIA

A new teaser for the second season of The Flight Attendant showcases all of the action-packed excitement awaiting viewers.

The new trailer shows Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) starting a fresh slate as she quits alcohol, moves to Los Angeles, and begins dating a 'great' guy.

Though she is still working as a flight attendant, she has also begun a thrilling new side job as a CIA asset.

Back for more: Kaley Cuoco returns as Cassie Bowden in a new teaser for season two of The Flight Attendant

This new season follows Cassie in her new life, only to find herself getting caught up in another international intrigue after she accidentally witnesses a murder while on an overseas assignment.

The trailer begins with Cassie introducing herself at an AA meeting where she describes her new life to group members.

'Hi, I'm Cassie, and I'm an alcoholic,' she tells everyone. 'So most of you know my story by now, but um, I'm still a flight attendant, and I've been making better choices.

'I moved to LA, met this great guy, picked up a part time job, I kind of feel like I'm turning into this whole new person.'

Starting a new life: The trailer begins with Cassie introducing herself at an AA meeting where she revealed her healthy new life

New guy! Cassie is seen making out with her hunky flame

'I'm still a flight attendant': Bowden is seen preparing to serve travelers on board a plane

Intriguing: Cassie reveals she has 'picked up a part time job' - but does not fully divulge she is in fact a CIA asset

As Cassie describes her new side gig, she is seen sitting at a restaurant and peering mysteriously at someone at the bar from behind a book before secretly recording them on her phone.

Her mysterious new life does not go unnoticed by her close friend Annie Mouradian.

'Cassie, it feels like you're living in a John le Carré spy novel,' Annie (Zosia Mamet) tells her.

Meanwhile, Cassie is determined not to imbibe again.

Thrilling: The teaser shows Cassie traveling the world on various CIA-related assignments

Unreal: Her mysterious new life does not go unnoticed by her close friend Annie Mouradian

'Bad things happen': Cuoco's character is determined not to imbibe again

'I know we said no more secrets,' Cassie tells someone. 'But there's a little more. I can't have a drink. Because if I have one drink, bad things happen.'

But Cassie does appear to backslide as it is implied she does pick up a drink.

Her face stained with tears, Cassie is seen sharing a warm embrace with Annie, who asks her, 'Now what?'

Cassie is then seen slamming a device against the countertop before witnessing a car explosion.

Oh no: Cassie does appear to backslide as it is implied she does pick up a drink

Action-packed: Cassie is then seen slamming a device against the countertop before witnessing a car explosion

Who's that? After Cassie falls to the floor, she watches a mysterious woman calmly walk away from the scene

She falls to the floor and watches a mysterious woman calmly walk away from the scene.

Suddenly, Cassie is transported to a bar where a more glammed-up version of herself taunts her over the explosion.

'Wow, that really rattled you,' the dressed-up Cassie teases. 'You really blew some stuff apart.'

'No, no, no I am not doing this again!' Cassie says frantically as she walks away.

'Hey, you know what? Cheers to making better choices, baby!' the glammed-up Cassie cheers as she raises her arms and drink into the air.

Cassie watches her alter-ego walk away and breathes heavily, clearly in shock.

Season two of The Flight Attendant will premiere on HBO Max on April 21.

'No, no, no!' Cassie says frantically after she is swept away to a mysterious bar where a more glammed-up version of herself awaits

'Cheers to making better choices!' Cassie's alter ego taunts her over the explosion