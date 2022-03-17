ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NRG’s Proposed Astoria Power Plant Slammed as Company Attempts to Revive Plans

Queens Post
Queens Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIwxT_0eiGNMsU00
The NRG plant occupies 15 acres within the 300-acre ConEd complex (NRG)

A large energy company that had its plans to build a power plant in Astoria rejected by the state in October has challenged the decision and in doing so has drawn the ire of local officials and activists.

NRG Energy is seeking the state’s approval to replace its 50-year-old peaker plant on 20th Avenue with a natural gas-fired generator that it says would significantly reduce its carbon footprint at the site.

The company’s application was denied by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in October and NRG requested an adjudicatory hearing in November.

Elected officials and climate activists, however, remain firmly opposed to the plan. They slammed the plan at a public hearing Tuesday.

State Sen. Michael Gianaris, who has been an outspoken critic of the plan since its inception, called on the Department of Environmental Conservation to uphold its initial denial of the project. The DEC concluded in October that the plan failed to comply with the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, a 2019 law that established a mandate to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

“The DEC was right to deny a permit for a destructive, fossil fuel plant in Astoria and should reject their appeal as well,” Gianaris, who championed the law, said. “Our community drew a line in the sand against new fossil fuel infrastructure and won. Let the DEC issue a strong statement that ‘no new fossil fuel plants’ is the policy of New York as we fight the ravages of the climate crisis.”

However, NRG maintains that its plan would assist New York in reaching its sustainability goals by reducing the site’s existing carbon footprint by switching to a natural-gas-powered turbine. The company also said that the peaker plant, which acts as a backup power source when other plants fail, is needed to keep the city’s power grid running.

“The Astoria Replacement Project proposed by NRG would help address reliability gaps, while also helping New York meet its aggressive climate goals,” NRG spokesperson Dave Schrader said in a statement.

Activists argued that the facility will still be dependent on fossil fuels, with NRG relying on natural gas obtained by fracking. They added that Queens residents oppose the plan and that it would pollute the area.

“More fracked gas in Astoria will force an increase in asthma-inducing toxins onto a community already overburdened by fossil fuel pollution and fly in the face of our state’s climate law,” said Laura Shindell, Senior NY Organizer with Food & Water Watch and member of a coalition fighting the plans. “Governor Hochul must side with people, not polluters, and once again reject Astoria NRG’s profiteering at our expense.”

Critics said the plant would continue to unfairly burden residents of Astoria and Queensbridge with pollution. The area has become known as “Asthma Alley,” since residents have higher-than-average rates of asthma and respiratory illnesses.

“Every day, I see my neighbors across Astoria suffer from some of the worst air quality in our city and we have the asthma rates to show for it,” Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani said. “Enough is enough; we are sick and tired of investments being made in dirty fossil fuels when we can build clean energy today.”

Astoria Council Member Tiffany Cabán said the pollution the plant would create would directly impact public housing tenants and lower-income families. Those groups, she said, should instead be some of the first to reap the benefits of clean energy.

“Astoria is a historically polluted community, home to lower-income families, immigrants, and public housing tenants that must be at the center of a just transition away from fossil fuels and towards equitable clean energy, housing, and transportation systems that address the harms caused by the fossil fuel industry,” Cabán said. “This plant proposal must not be revived.”

City Comptroller Brad Lander and State Sen. Jessica Ramos also testified against NRG’s plans at the hearing.

The lawmakers — and the DEC in its initial rejection — said the company’s plan to switch to natural gas violates the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The act calls for an 85 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, 100 percent zero-emission electricity by 2040 and 70 percent renewable energy by 2030.

However, NRG disagrees with the DEC’s findings.

“NRG is pursuing an adjudicatory hearing of the NYSDEC’s decision because the denial was both legally and factually flawed and the NYSDEC exceeded its authority to deny the permit based on its interpretation of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act,” Schrader said.

Regardless of the result of the adjudicatory hearing, NRG must retire the existing plant in May 2023 in accordance with the DEC’s energy efficiency laws. The plant will no longer comply with state-level restrictions on nitrogen oxide emissions.

NRG’s adjudicatory hearing comes at a time when the state is reviewing the fate of two renewable energy projects.

The first project is called Clean Path NY, which would transmit solar and wind energy from Central New York to the Rainey Substation in Long Island City, while the second project is called the Champlain Hudson Power Express, which would send hydropower 339-miles along a transmission line from the U.S.-Canadian border to the Astoria Energy Complex.

The two projects have the potential to bring over 2,500 MW of renewable energy to Queens.

Former Astoria Council Member Costa Constantinides, a longtime environmental advocate, said last year that it didn’t make sense for NRG to bring a fossil fuel-powered plant online when several clean energy projects are already in the works.

“We have all these great renewable projects coming,” Constantinides said. “Then we are going to open a fossil fuel plant. It just doesn’t fit.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Can NYC Live Without Its $1.7-Billion-a-Year Developer Tax Break?

This article was originally published by The CITY on March 16. To the Citizens Budget Commission, the controversial property tax break called 421-a for developers of new rental buildings, including affordable apartments, is essential to increase the city’s too-small housing supply. “Allowing 421-a to lapse would significantly reduce rental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
Queens, NY
Industry
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Astoria, NY
Queens, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Queens Post

Developer Seeks to Replace Gritty Block of Stores in Queens Plaza With 26-Story Tower

A dilapidated block of stores on Queens Plaza North are going to be demolished and plans are in place to replace them with a 26-story, residential apartment complex. The gritty block, located between 27th Street and Crescent Street, has been an eyesore for decades and a developer plans to transform the strip by building a 311 foot tall tower that would come with 417 residential units—124 of which would be deemed affordable– and 7,600 square feet of ground floor commercial space.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Innovative New Bike Parking Pilot to Come to Astoria in July

A new bike parking concept will be piloted in five locations across New York City this spring/summer with one of those locations being in Astoria. The Department of Transportation held a press conference on West 14th Street in Manhattan Friday where it announced that a Brooklyn-based company will be placing a curbside pod for secure bike parking in five high profile bicycling spots around the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Rep. Meng Secures Nearly $10 Million for Local Queens Projects

Congress Member Grace Meng has secured nearly $10 million in federal funding for local projects throughout Queens, she announced last week. Meng earmarked a total of $9,579,000 for 10 borough projects through a new government spending package the House passed Wednesday night. The legislation is expected to pass the Senate and soon be signed into law by President Joseph Biden, according to Meng’s office.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrg#Power Plants#Power Grid#Nrg Energy#Dec
Queens Post

New Optical Store Opens in Court Square in LIC

A new eyecare store has opened in the Court Square section of Long Island City that offers everything from routine eye examinations to designer frames. L EYE C OPTICS, located at 21-36 44th Drive, opened in January and is owned by Bryan Arango, a long-time optician, and his business partner Adam Kow, a Long Island City resident.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Queens Post

Plans Submitted for What Will Be the Tallest Building in Queens

Plans have been filed for what will be the tallest building in Queens upon its completion. A developer has submitted plans that call for the construction of a 69-story, 818-unit development on Jackson Avenue near Queens Plaza in Long Island City. The building, which has an address of 42-02 Orchard St., will be 794 feet tall and located on Jackson Avenue between Orchard and Queens streets—adjacent to Jackson Park LIC.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Queens Post

Socrates Sculpture Park Hires New Executive Director

Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City has appointed a new executive director who has a long history of commissioning public artwork. Tamsin Dillon, a Long Island City resident, took over the position last month and said she is looking forward to advancing the non-profit’s mission of providing programming and displaying public works at the park, located at 32-01 Vernon Blvd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Open Call for Local Artists to Create Sculptures at New Public Garden on LIC Waterfront

A major developer and a non-profit have teamed up to search for local artists who can create sculptures for an upcoming outdoor garden area on the Long Island City waterfront. TF Cornerstone and Culture Lab LIC have issued an open call for creators to display their own artwork at a new public space located next to Hunters Point South Park. When erected, the artwork will be displayed with the Manhattan skyline in the background.
MANHATTAN, NY
Queens Post

Thousands Turn Out For Return of St. Pats For All Parade

The St. Pats for All parade came roaring back to life Sunday as more than two thousand people took to the streets of Woodside and Sunnyside to celebrate Ireland, inclusivity and diversity. The parade, which was canceled last year due to COVID restrictions, proved it had lost none of its...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy