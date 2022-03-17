ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NC shifts to ‘individual responsibility’ phase of COVID-19 response

By Mike Andrews
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmQZ3_0eiGMzkq00

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Roy Cooper said Thursday that North Carolina is entering the next phase of its COVID-19 response with an emphasis on “individual responsibility” as cases decline.

“In the last two years, we wrote a history of hardship and resilience, challenges and victories, setbacks and successes,” the governor said. “We enter the next phase of individual responsibility, preparedness & prosperity. It’s time to chart a new course. The virus will still be with us, but won’t disrupt us.”

State health leaders said they will shift the focus of their pandemic response to four principles: empowering individuals, maintaining health system capacity, collaborating with local partners and prioritizing equity.

Governor Cooper commended the efforts North Carolina made throughout the pandemic.

“We made the right choice. We got our children back to school. We kept our economy going. We saved lives. Now, we turn the page on the pandemic knowing that we now have the tools for people and businesses to make the right choice for themselves,” he said.

VDH hosting vaccine clinics in Nottoway, Cumberland and Amelia Counties

NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said the state will also shift away from certain measured COVID-19 metrics, listing seven methods that will be the main focus.

Health leaders stressed the importance of being prepared for future surges.

  • Wastewater surveillance
  • COVID-like illness
  • Hospital Admissions
  • Case Trends
  • Booster rates
  • Prevalence of Variance
  • CDC Community Level Measure

Kinsley said that the North Carolina coronavirus dashboard will eventually be moving to weekly updates with the above seven metrics as cases decline.

“Today, we can look forward with the belief that the worst is behind us. As we look ahead, it’s important to take stock of how far we’ve come,” said Governor Cooper.

Mask mandates are ending — but 7 in 10 parents still want their kids wearing them in school

Last week, 70 Republican lawmakers signed a letter calling on Governor Cooper to end the COVID State of Emergency that was put in place on March 10, 2020.

Cooper said that part of the order helps to assure that there are enough people to give out COVID vaccines.

The State of Emergency also allows the state to ask for federal help and access state emergency and disaster relief funds.

Even as case numbers around the world decline, WHO scientists are tracking a hybrid variant of COVID-19 that has been dubbed “deltacron.”

Researchers said they believe the variant combines genes from both delta and omicron.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia’s worst commutes – luckily Richmond isn’t one

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. Here is a list of the cities with the worst commutes in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Emergency Preparedness#Ncdhhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRIC - ABC 8News

Ramp from Laburnum to I-64 West to close until November

These repairs are part of a long-term project intended to improve the condition of the bridge which began last October and and is expected to conclude in 2023. The project includes joint replacement, deck repairs, structural steel repairs, bearing rehabilitation and concrete substructure surface repairs.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy