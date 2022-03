DENVER — Stop us if you've heard this before: it's going to snow again in Denver. After nearly 40 inches of year-to-date snowfall, a round of heavy, wet snow looks to disrupt the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes around the Denver area. The highest impacts look to be in the foothills west of Denver and along the Palmer Divide, where as much as 10 inches of snow could fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO